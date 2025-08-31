PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Kick Off Bilateral Talks On SCO Sidelines In Tianjin

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Kick Off Bilateral Talks On SCO Sidelines In Tianjin

PM Modi meets Xi Jinping in Tianjin, first visit after 7 years, for talks to strengthen India-China ties during SCO summit with 20 leaders and Beijing military parade.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off a crucial bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the northern port city of Tianjin, state-run Xinhua reported on Sunday. This marks Modi’s first visit to China in seven years, returning after his last trip in 2018, which came in the aftermath of the Ladakh border standoff.

PM Modi is in China to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, a gathering that brings together leaders from Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East. Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with heads of state from countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Nepal, and the Maldives, are participating in what is shaping up to be a powerful demonstration of Global South solidarity.

During the bilateral meeting, PM Modi extended warm congratulations to Xi, saying, “I congratulate you on China’s successful chairmanship of the SCO. I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today.”

Modi further highlighted recent positive developments, emphasizing the deepening cooperation between the two nations: “An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed. The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.”

Reflecting on the last time the leaders met in Kazan during the BRICS summit, Modi said, “Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created.”

The Modi-Xi meeting carries high impotance as India navigates a recent downturn in ties with the United States, spurred by Washington’s trade policies and tariffs. Against this backdrop, the SCO summit presents an opportunity for New Delhi and Beijing to mend differences and reinforce strategic dialogues.

Official sources indicate that given the wide-ranging issues on the agenda, the two leaders could meet again later in the day. Their last interaction was in October 2023 in Kazan, Russia, during the BRICS summit. Before returning to India on Monday, PM Modi is also expected to hold discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit officially commenced with a banquet hosted by Xi Jinping on Sunday. China, which currently holds the SCO chairmanship, is organizing the largest summit in the bloc’s history. This year’s gathering features 20 foreign leaders, representing the 10-member bloc comprising China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 09:49 AM (IST)
SCO Summit India-China Relations Xi Jinping Modi Breaking News RUSSIA ABP Live Diplomacy Tianjin PUTIN
