PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba shared a symbolic ride aboard Japan’s iconic bullet train on Saturday, underscoring the deepening cooperation between New Delhi and Tokyo in high-speed rail technology. The journey from Tokyo to Sendai highlighted Japan’s support for India’s ambitious Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Prime Minister Ishiba posted photos of the ride on X, writing, “With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai,” while noting their joint observation of the advanced train model.

During the trip, the two leaders observed the country’s next-generation ALFA-X prototype, with a detailed briefing provided by JR East’s chairman. Prime Minister Modi also interacted with Indian train drivers undergoing specialized training in Japan, a step that reflects growing collaboration in skill development and technology transfer.

PM Modi Meets Governors Of 16 Japanese Prefectures

Earlier in Tokyo, PM Modi met with governors of 16 Japanese prefectures, stressing the importance of subnational partnerships under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. "This morning in Tokyo, interacted with the governors of 16 prefectures of Japan. State-prefecture cooperation is a vital pillar of India-Japan friendship. This is also why a separate initiative on it was launched during the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit yesterday," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs also described the meeting as a step forward in the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit. It said Modi urged governors to work closely with Indian states to explore opportunities in innovation, entrepreneurship, and future-facing sectors.

