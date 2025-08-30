Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH

PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH

During the journey in Japan's bullet train, PM Modi and his counterpart Shigeru Ishiba observed the country’s next-generation ALFA-X prototype, with a detailed briefing provided by JR East’s chairman.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 09:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba shared a symbolic ride aboard Japan’s iconic bullet train on Saturday, underscoring the deepening cooperation between New Delhi and Tokyo in high-speed rail technology. The journey from Tokyo to Sendai highlighted Japan’s support for India’s ambitious Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Prime Minister Ishiba posted photos of the ride on X, writing, “With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai,” while noting their joint observation of the advanced train model.

During the trip, the two leaders observed the country’s next-generation ALFA-X prototype, with a detailed briefing provided by JR East’s chairman. Prime Minister Modi also interacted with Indian train drivers undergoing specialized training in Japan, a step that reflects growing collaboration in skill development and technology transfer.

PM Modi Meets Governors Of 16 Japanese Prefectures

Earlier in Tokyo, PM Modi met with governors of 16 Japanese prefectures, stressing the importance of subnational partnerships under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. "This morning in Tokyo, interacted with the governors of 16 prefectures of Japan. State-prefecture cooperation is a vital pillar of India-Japan friendship. This is also why a separate initiative on it was launched during the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit yesterday," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs also described the meeting as a step forward in the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit. It said Modi urged governors to work closely with Indian states to explore opportunities in innovation, entrepreneurship, and future-facing sectors.

ALSO READ: India-Japan Ties Get Major Boost As Modi Targets Record 10 Trillion Yen Investment In Next 10 Years

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Modi Japan INDIA Shigeru Ishiba
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
3 Dead, 2 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
3 Dead, 2 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
World
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
World
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
World
India-Japan Ties Get Major Boost As Modi Targets Record 10 Trillion Yen Investment In Next 10 Years
India-Japan Ties Get Major Boost As Modi Targets Record 10 Trillion Yen Investment In Next 10 Years
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Condemns Abusive Politics, Rejects Vote Theft Allegations
Breaking: Amit Shah Slams Congress Over PM Remark, Inaugurates Cyber Lab In Guwahati
Breaking: BJP-Congress Clash In Patna After Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra Sparks Row
Bihar Politics: 2 Arrested in Bihar for Abusing PM Modi During INDIA Alliance Event | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget