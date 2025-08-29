Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIndia-Japan Ties Get Major Boost As Modi Targets Record 10 Trillion Yen Investment In Next 10 Years

PM Modi and Japan’s PM Ishiba deepen ties with a 10-year roadmap, targeting 10 trillion yen investment, tech collaboration, and strengthened cultural, economic, and security partnerships.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 06:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a landmark moment for bilateral relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met in Tokyo on Friday, exchanging a series of strategic agreements aimed at deepening economic, technological, and cultural ties between the two Asian giants. The high-profile summit marked a renewed commitment to a “Special Strategic Global Partnership” that has been evolving over the past decade.

Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi described the talks as “productive and purposeful,” highlighting the shared responsibility of India and Japan as the world’s largest democracies.

“Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world,” he said. “Today, we have laid the foundation for a new, golden chapter in our special strategic and global partnership, charting a roadmap for the next decade. At the center of our vision are investment, innovation, economic security, environmental sustainability, technology, health, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.”

Investment of 10 Trillion Yen

PM Modi also announced an ambitious target of 10 trillion yen in Japanese investment into India over the next ten years, with a special focus on linking small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups from both countries. He underscored that sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, healthcare, and environmental technology would be at the forefront of this collaboration.

Echoing Modi’s sentiments, PM Ishiba welcomed the Indian delegation and reflected on the enduring cultural and spiritual ties between the two nations. “Our relationship stretches back to the 6th century, when Buddhism was introduced to Japan. Today, India stands as the world’s most populous nation, driving innovation that impacts the entire globe,” Ishiba said, recalling his visit to Varanasi six years ago.

The leaders’ discussions culminated in the signing of multiple agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs), reinforcing both security and economic cooperation. Key outcomes of the summit include:

Key Agreements and Initiatives Between India and Japan

India-Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade – A 10-year roadmap focusing on economic partnership, innovation, mobility, ecological sustainability, health, people-to-people exchanges, and state-prefecture cooperation.

  1. India-Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade – A 10-year roadmap focusing on economic partnership, innovation, mobility, ecological sustainability, health, people-to-people exchanges, and state-prefecture cooperation.
  2. Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation – A framework to bolster defence and security collaboration in line with the strategic partnership.
  3. Human Resource Exchange Action Plan – Promotes a two-way exchange of 500,000 people over five years, including 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled Indian workers to Japan.
  4. Joint Crediting Mechanism MoC – Facilitates adoption of decarbonization technologies and Japanese investments aligned with India’s emission reduction goals.
  5. Digital Partnership 2.0 MoU – Expands cooperation in AI, IoT, semiconductors, digital public infrastructure, talent development, and joint R&D.
  6. Mineral Resources Cooperation – Enhances critical mineral supply chain resilience via joint exploration, processing, and stockpiling initiatives.
  7. ISRO-JAXA Lunar Polar Exploration Agreement – Defines cooperation for the Chandrayaan-5 mission, marking a landmark collaboration in space exploration.
  8. Clean Hydrogen and Ammonia Declaration – Strengthens joint research, investment, and innovation in renewable energy technologies.
  9. Cultural Exchange MoU – Promotes art, museum partnerships, and the exchange of cultural preservation practices.
  10. Decentralized Wastewater Management MoU – Supports sustainable wastewater reuse and environmental protection.
  11. Environmental Cooperation MoU – Facilitates collaboration in pollution control, climate action, biodiversity conservation, and green technologies.
  12. Sushma Swaraj Institute and Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs MoU – Encourages exchanges among diplomats, researchers, and experts to enhance mutual understanding in foreign policy.
  13. Science and Technology Cooperation Statement – Advances collaboration in research, start-ups, and industry engagement through joint scientific programs.

This summit coincides with PM Modi’s first visit to Japan since May 2023. He arrived in Tokyo on Thursday and was received with a Guard of Honour before engaging in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Following Japan, PM Modi is set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, China.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 06:11 PM (IST)
Embed widget