PM Modi Expresses Condolences As Philippines Earthquake Kills 69, Assures India’s Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Philippines following a devastating 6.9 magnitude earthquake, assuring that India stands in solidarity with the affected nation and is ready to provide support.

PM Modi said in a message on X, "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the earthquake in the Philippines. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the Philippines at this difficult time".

The earthquake struck on September 30, with its epicentre about 19 km northeast of Bogo in Cebu province, at a shallow depth of 5 km, amplifying the impact of the tremor.

Authorities reported that 69 people lost their lives, with nearly half of the fatalities in Bogo, a coastal city home to roughly 90,000 residents. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the death toll could rise as teams continue clearing debris.

Damage Across Cebu, Rescue Efforts Underway

The earthquake caused widespread disruption, damaging buildings and roads, while knocking out power in several areas. Municipal workers inspected a collapsed public building and a gym in northern Cebu hours after the tremor struck at 9:59 pm local time (1359 GMT), according to provincial rescue official Wilson Ramos, who told AFP, “There could be people trapped beneath collapsed buildings,” referring to ongoing rescue operations in San Remigio and Bogo.

The Philippines lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, making it prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity. The recent disaster has once again highlighted the vulnerability of coastal cities and the urgent need for robust disaster preparedness measures.