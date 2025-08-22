Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pakistan Open To Dialogue With India To Discuss Kashmir, All Other Issues: FM Ishaq Dar

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated Pakistan is ready for comprehensive dialogue with India, including Kashmir and other issues.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 11:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Islamabad, Aug 22 (PTI) Pakistan was ready for a comprehensive dialogue with India to discuss Kashmir and all other pending issues, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

“Talks, whenever held, will be not just Kashmir but on all issues,” Dar said while talking to journalists outside the parliament in Islamabad, where he was asked about talks with India.

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, emphasised that Pakistan had made it clear from the outset that discussions with India would not take place on any single-point agenda.

He said Pakistan had not requested any mediation but was offered a meeting at a neutral venue. “We were told to sit down at a neutral location, and I said if that is the case, we are willing to meet,” he claimed.

Dar said he received a call from the US for a ceasefire with India.

“I received a call from the US for a ceasefire,” Dar said. “I had made it clear that Pakistan did not want a war.” India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Dar said that the ceasefire agreement with India is holding.

Responding to a question, Dar said that the US Secretary of State’s visit to Pakistan has not yet been scheduled. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 11:26 PM (IST)
Kashmir Ishaq Dar India Pakistan Tensions
