Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Minister’s Speech At UN Sparks Viral Memes, Netizens Affirm: Operation Sindoor Shook Him

Pakistan Minister’s Speech At UN Sparks Viral Memes, Netizens Affirm: Operation Sindoor Shook Him

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s speech at the UN on AI and Indo-Pak tensions goes viral after a series of verbal missteps overshadow his message.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif found himself in an uncomfortable spotlight at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) while speaking during the AI Innovation Dialogue chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Instead of his message on the dangers of artificial intelligence in warfare, the internet is abuzz with a viral compilation of his speech gaffes, at least seven of them, including stumbles over simple and technical terms alike.

Sirst”, “Riks”, “Pip-Pillars”: Viral Clip Draws Laughter and Criticism

In his speech, Asif mispronounced basic words such as “risk” (as “riks”) and “development” (as “developend”), struggled with the word “first” (saying “sirst”), and flubbed “six pillars” as “six pip-pillars.” At one point, he referred to the “breathtaking space” before quickly correcting it to “breathtaking pace.” His delivery faltered again on more complex phrases like “technological disparities” and “instability.”

Social media users reacted sharply. A compilation video shared by news agency ANI garnered widespread attention. One Instagram user joked, “Operation Sindoor shook him,” while another quipped, “He can’t even speak one sentence properly.” A third asked, “Arre kehna kya chahte ho?” (What are you trying to say?), echoing the confusion many felt. Another comment read: “When speeches are made using AI, people like this would have no knowledge of what they are even stating, forget about its meaning or facts.”

Despite Stumbles, Key Points on AI Warfare Raised

Amid the blunders, Asif did attempt to convey serious concerns about AI in modern conflict. He warned that artificial intelligence “lowers the threshold of conflict, compresses decision-making timelines, and narrows diplomatic options.” Stressing the absence of regulatory frameworks, he added, “In the absence of global normative standards and legal guardrails, the AI revolution risks reinforcing digital divides, entrenching new forms of dependency, and imperiling peace.”

He also referenced Indo-Pak tensions, pointing to Operation Sindoor, an Indian military action in May launched after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Asif cautioned about the deployment of AI-driven military assets such as autonomous loitering munitions, high-speed dual-capable missiles, and drones during the conflict.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

While his points touched on real risks posed by emerging military technologies, many observers criticized the lack of coherence and clarity in delivery.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Guterres reiterated calls for reforms in the Security Council, arguing it should reflect contemporary global dynamics rather than the geopolitical structure of 1945. He notably mentioned India as a key voice that should be represented in a reformed UNSC.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Khawaja Asif Speech Pakistan UN Speech Viral Indo-Pak Tensions AI Antonio Guterres UNSC Reform
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
World
Bangladesh's Yunus Addresses UNGA, Warns Of Gaza 'Genocide', Rohingya Crisis
Bangladesh's Yunus Addresses UNGA, Warns Of Gaza 'Genocide', Rohingya Crisis
World
Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO
Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg’s Manager Reveals Truth About Singer’s Music Rights And Royalties
Zubeen Garg’s Manager Reveals Truth About Singer’s Music Rights And Royalties
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget