8-Year-Old Among 3 Dead In Celebratory Firing During Independence Day In Pakistan

Independence Day festivities in Karachi took a tragic turn when celebratory aerial firing claimed three lives, including that of an eight-year-old girl and a senior citizen. Rescue officials told Geo News on Thursday that at least 64 others were injured in separate gunfire incidents across the city.

According to local reports, the young girl was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Azizabad, while a man identified as Stephen lost his life in Korangi. Rescue teams confirmed dozens of injuries from various neighbourhoods.

Police said aerial firing was reported from multiple areas, including Liaquatabad, Korangi, Lyari, Mehmoodabad, Akhtar Colony, Keamari, Jackson, Baldia, Orangi Town, and Paposh Nagar. Additional cases were recorded in Sharifabad, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Zaman Town, and Landhi.

In separate incidents, five people were killed while attempting to prevent robberies, while others were hit by stray bullets during the celebrations.

Over 20 Arrested, Weapons Seized

The injured were taken to Civil Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, and private facilities in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and other parts of Karachi. Police have arrested more than 20 suspects from different areas, recovering modern firearms and ammunition. Authorities have pledged strict legal action against those involved in aerial firing.

Despite repeated warnings, aerial firing remains a dangerous fixture of festive events in the city. Earlier this year, at least 42 people, including five women, were killed in similar incidents across Karachi, while 233 others sustained injuries, according to ARY News.

According to the report, 95 people were injured in celebratory gunfire during 2024, while 80 were hurt in the previous year, a grim reminder that the city’s joy often comes at a heavy price.