Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Talks With Afghanistan Fail Amid Border Tensions

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has cautioned that failure to reach a breakthrough in the ongoing negotiations with Afghanistan in Istanbul could spiral into an “open war”.

“Afghanistan wants peace, but failure to reach a deal means open war,” Asif was quoted as saying by Reuters on Saturday.

His warning came as the second round of high-stakes peace talks between Islamabad and Kabul began in Istanbul, Turkey, Dawn reported. The discussions aim to defuse escalating tensions, address cross-border security concerns, and establish a long-term ceasefire following two weeks of deadly clashes.

The recent confrontation, which left dozens dead, including civilians, erupted after a series of explosions in central Kabul. The Taliban government accused Pakistan of orchestrating the blasts, prompting retaliatory strikes along their volatile border.

Although both sides initially agreed to a ceasefire, it collapsed within days, with Kabul accusing Islamabad of breaching the truce. A second ceasefire, brokered by Qatar and Turkey last Sunday, has so far held.

Fragile peace and ongoing diplomacy

At Saturday’s talks, negotiators were expected to outline mechanisms to uphold the fragile stability discussed during earlier Doha meetings, according to AFP. The timing and precise venue of the Istanbul talks were not publicly disclosed for security reasons.

The Afghan delegation, led by Deputy Interior Minister Haji Najib, arrived in Turkey on Friday, while Pakistan was represented by a two-member team of senior security officials, The Express Tribune reported.

“The delegation of the Islamic Emirate, led by the respected Deputy Minister of Interior, Haji Najib, has departed for Turkey following the Doha agreement from a few days ago. Discussions on the remaining issues will take place at this meeting,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X.

While the Taliban seeks to defend Afghanistan’s territorial sovereignty, Islamabad insists that any peace framework must confront “the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Pakistan,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said.

A shifting dynamic

The violence in Kabul coincided with a rare visit by the Taliban’s foreign minister to India, a development that observers say may have added a new layer of complexity to the already fragile relations between Islamabad and Kabul.

For decades, Pakistan had been a key backer of the Taliban, viewing the group as a strategic counterweight to India’s influence in the region. But the recent escalation has underscored the growing mistrust between the two neighbours, and the fragility of their uneasy alliance.