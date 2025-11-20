India-Origin Nikki Haley's Son Calls For Bar On Foreign Students: 'Some Are Spies...'

Nalin Haley, son of Indian-origin former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, has ignited a political firestorm after saying that naturalised American citizens should not be allowed to hold public office and calling for strict limits on foreign students in U.S. universities.

Speaking during a podcast with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, Nalin argued that growing up in the United States is essential to “understanding the country,” and suggested that some international students could be “spies for foreign governments.” He added, “We should put our kids first.”

Push For ‘America First’

Advocating an uncompromising “America first” approach, Nalin said loyalty to the U.S. should come above all else. “We should also not allow dual citizenship because that is the stupidest idea. Because you are either American or not,” he insisted.

He went a step further on the issue of serving in foreign militaries, calling it “insane” and “disqualifying” for anyone seeking a role in American public life.

His latest statements follow earlier comments this month in which he demanded the end of H-1B visas — a programme widely used by highly skilled foreign workers, particularly from India. In an interview with Fox News, he criticised immigration policies under former president Barack Obama, saying new arrivals must assimilate and fully support “American values, American workers and American people.”

Nalin’s remarks are expected to spark strong reactions, especially within immigrant communities and policy circles. His mother, Nikki Haley, who is herself a child of Indian immigrants and a prominent Republican figure, has not publicly addressed his comments.