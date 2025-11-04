Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Mumdumi Or Whatever': Elon Musk Mocks Mamdani Ahead Of New York City Mayoral Election

Elon Musk endorsed independent Andrew Cuomo for NYC mayor, mocking Democrat Zohran Mamdani with a misspelled name on X.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With just hours remaining before polls open in New York City, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has stirred controversy by publicly endorsing independent candidate Andrew Cuomo while mocking Democratic contender Zohran Mamdani in a social media post. Taking to X, the platform he owns, Musk urged voters to unite behind Cuomo and avoid splitting the “anti-Mamdani” vote. His post, however, drew sharp criticism for referring to Mamdani with a dismissive misspelling: “Mumdumi or whatever his name is.”

“Mumdumi Or Whatever His Name Is”: Elon Musk 

The three-way mayoral race, set for Tuesday, pits Cuomo against Mamdani and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. Musk’s comment quickly went viral, sparking backlash from users who accused him of disrespecting Mamdani’s heritage as an Indian-Ugandan-American Muslim. Critics called the remark racially insensitive, while some of Musk’s supporters defended it as lighthearted humor.

Musk did not clarify his intent, but the timing of his post—coming alongside his endorsement of Cuomo—was widely viewed as a move to dent Mamdani’s growing momentum. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has faced similar criticism in the past for politically charged and divisive remarks on his platform.


Mamdani, 33, has not responded to Musk’s comments, continuing instead to campaign on issues of affordability, inclusivity and social equity. A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, he represents Queens in the New York State Assembly and has drawn attention for his progressive message and creative background as a former rapper and son of filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump also weighed in ahead of Election Day, warning that a Mamdani victory would lead to “economic and social disaster” and urging voters to back Cuomo.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Elon Musk New York Zohran Mamdani
Embed widget