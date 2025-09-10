Fresh Elections, New Constitution & Structural Reform: Here's What Nepal Gen Z Is Demanding

The Gen Z protestors have called for sweeping reforms in Nepal's governance and laid down several demands, including an investigation into politician's assets in the last three decades. This comes after the ouster of KP Sharma Oli, who was forced to resign following Monday's violent clashes that claimed the lives of 19 people in police action.

The protests, which began on Monday over corruption and a government ban on social media, continued even after Oli's resignation. On Tuesday, protestors also set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM's residence, government buildings, political parties' offices, and homes of senior leaders.

"This movement is not for any party or individual but for the entire generation and the nation's future. Peace is essential, but it is possible only on the foundation of a new political system," a statement by the protestors read.

List Of Demands By Nepal's Gen Z Protestors

The organisers of the movement have declared that those killed in the protests will be officially recognised as martyrs and their families will be given state honours and relief. They also pledged special programmes to combat unemployment, address social injustice, and curb migration, India Today reported.

Dissolution of the current House of Representatives with immediate effect over lost of public trust





Amendment or complete rewriting of the Constitution with active participation from citizens, experts, and youth





New elections after the interim period, ensuring fairness and on the basis of direct public participation.





Creation of a directly elected executive authority





Investigation into assets looted over the past three decades, with illegal properties to be nationalised





Reform and restructuring of five core institutions, including, education, healthcare, justice, security, and communications.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders from today morning till 5 PM, followed by an extension of curfew until 6 AM on Thursday.

The Army said the measures were taken to curb possible incidents of looting, arson, and other destructive activities in the name of the movement.

In a statement, the Army warned that any form of demonstration, vandalism, arson, or attacks against citizens and their property would be treated as criminal activity and attract legal action.