Nepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates

HomeNewsWorldNepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates

Nepal protesters refused to step back even after the government withdrew its order banning the social media sites in a late-night order on Monday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The protests, led largely by Gen Z demonstrators, have spiralled in Nepal, forcing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to invite the protesters for a dialogue. The protesters agitated over the ban of 26 social media sites like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and YouTube, have been on the streets since Monday.

They refused to step back even after the government withdrew its order banning the social media sites in a late-night order on Monday. The protesters have reportedly set ablaze President Ram Chandra Poudel's private residence in Kathmandu. On Tuesday night, enraged protesters set ablaze the private residence of the Information and Communication Minister, who also serves as the government’s chief spokesperson.

Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari has resigned from his post a day after the Home Minister stepped down, both citing the administration’s repressive handling of Monday’s violent clashes.

Security Deployed Outside Nepal Parliament

Heavy security has been deployed outside the Nepal Parliament as 19 people were killed and around 300 others were injured in protests and a scuffle with police on Monday.

The unrest continues to spread across dozens of locations in the capital, underscoring public anger and growing defiance against the government’s move.

People continued to protest in New Baneshwar and other parts of the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. The curfew in Kathmandu was reimposed hours after it was lifted due to the tense situation.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Nepal Protest Nepal PM Oli Nepal Gen Z Protest
