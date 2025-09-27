Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday downplayed the current interim government of the Himalayan nation as unconsitutional after he was forced to quit the office following widespread Gen-Z protests in the country last month.

Appearing for the first time in public to attend an event in Bhaktapur, organised by the CPN-UML's studet wing, Rashtriya Yuwa Sangh, Oli dubbed the Sushila Karki-led interim government as government of publicity.

"The incumbent government is called the ‘Gen-Z government’, which is not made following Constitutional provisions, not through the vote of people. It is made through vandalism and arson," he said during the event.

Speaking about his resignation, which came after some protestors were killed in police firing on September 8, Oli said, "On the next day, September 9, following the incident of day before, I resigned at around 11-11:30 am."

"Undesirable events had happed the earlier day and my attempt was to not escalate it further. But when I realised nothing is in my hand I stepped down from the post. Following it all, the incidents of arson, vandalism and looting started,” he added.

Oli said that people have been incited to kill him and asked what role he played in escalating the tensions.

"After hearing about the news of firing, I inquired about the situation... I was told that only the rubber bullets were fired. Later, I got to know that 14 people had died," Oli said.

"I was asking how they were shot on the head? How can we stop it? I had that mindful thinking about measures to prevent the bloodshed and unfavorable situation in the nation. Those who are liable for the incidents then they would blame it on KP Oli,” he added.

The former PM asserted that he is not going to flee the country and will rather make Nepal constitutional and bring politics back on track.

"... What does the government of publicity think? That we will handover this country and flee abroad? We have to make this country. We have to make this country constitutional, democratic and bring the politics back on track. We will bring the rule of law in the country,” Oli said.