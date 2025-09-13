Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldNepal Parliament Dissolved After Sushila Karki Takes Oath As Interim PM, Fresh Polls Slated For March 2026

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki on Friday became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty in the country after KP Sharma Oli's ouster.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nepal entered a new chapter of political history on Friday night as President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives at the recommendation of newly appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

According to a notice issued by the President’s Office, the dissolution took effect from 11 pm on September 12, 2025. Fresh parliamentary elections have been scheduled for March 21, 2026.

Historic Appointment Amid Political Turmoil

Sushila Karki, a former Chief Justice, took the oath of office as Nepal’s first woman prime minister, marking a moment of historic significance for the Himalayan nation. At 73, Karki will be leading an interim government formed after days of uncertainty triggered by the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Oli stepped down earlier this week following widespread protests against a controversial social media ban that unleashed Nepal’s worst unrest in decades. In line with Article 80 of the Constitution of Nepal, President Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Karki at Sheetalniwas, the presidential residence.

Congratulating the new leader, the President remarked: “Hearty congratulations, you will succeed to save the country.”

The ceremony was attended by Nepal’s chief justice, senior government officials, security chiefs, and members of the diplomatic community. Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai was the only former premier to attend the swearing-in.

Gen Z Protestors Hail Karki's Appointment

Soon after Karki’s appointment, celebrations erupted across Kathmandu with groups of Gen Z protesters cheering and chanting outside the President’s Office in Maharajgunj to welcome the appointment of Nepal’s first female leader.

Social media platforms quickly lit up with congratulatory messages and posts hailing the development as a victory for the younger generation. “Congratulations to the first woman prime minister,” one user wrote. Another posted, “Yes, this is my house, my college, now my country will also operate with the love, sacrifice and affection of the mother.” Many thanked Gen Z activists, crediting them for bringing about this historic change.

Meanwhile, the curfew and restrictive orders imposed in Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal were lifted on Saturday, bringing daily life to return to normal. Shops, shopping mall, grocery stores, and vegetable markets reopened after days of closure, and traffic began to flow back on the streets. Cleaning drives were also launched at several places. 

(With inputs from news agency PTI.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Nepal Nepal Unrest Nepal Protests Sushila Karki
