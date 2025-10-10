Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldMobile Internet Suspended In Pakistan’s Capital Amid Rising Security Tensions

Mobile Internet Suspended In Pakistan’s Capital Amid Rising Security Tensions

Islamabad suspends mobile internet following cross-border airstrikes and looming protests by a hardline Islamist group, sparking questions over the government’s motives and security strategy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 10:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mobile internet services in Pakistan’s capital were abruptly suspended on Wednesday, just a day after the country’s air force carried out strikes inside Afghanistan targeting militant groups seen as hostile to Islamabad. The move also comes as authorities brace for possible unrest linked to a threatened march by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a hardline Islamist political party.

Internet Blackout Ordered 'Until Further Notice'

A formal notification issued by the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control on October 9 directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to halt mobile internet services in Islamabad and neighboring Rawalpindi. The document, labeled both "Secret" and "Most Immediate," instructed the PTA to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure full implementation of the directive.

According to the ministry, the suspension will remain in effect "until further orders." The order, officials said, had received approval from the Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control. However, no official explanation was provided regarding the specific reason behind the communication blackout.

Unclear Motives Behind The Move

Authorities have not clarified whether the disruption was triggered by security concerns linked to the cross-border air operations or as a precaution against potential unrest stemming from the planned TLP demonstrations.

The Islamist group has warned of launching a march in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, an action that the government has so far declined to authorize. The party, known for its history of large and often volatile protests, has repeatedly clashed with the state over its religious and political demands.

Tensions Rise Amid Dual Security Challenges

The twin developments, the cross-border strikes and the looming TLP protest, have heightened tensions across Pakistan. The mobile internet suspension underscores the government’s growing unease over maintaining public order at a time of increasing political and security pressure.

As the shutdown continues with no clear timeline for restoration, residents in the affected regions face communication disruptions.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Internet Shutdow Islamabad Mobile Internet Suspension Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Protest Pakistan Communication Blackout Islamabad Rawalpindi Internet
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Mobile Internet Suspended In Pakistan’s Capital Amid Rising Security Tensions
Mobile Internet Suspended In Pakistan’s Capital Amid Rising Security Tensions
Cities
Five Dead, Several Injured As Massive Explosion Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya
Five Dead, Several Injured As Massive Explosion Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya
World
Israel Cabinet Backs US-Mediated Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement With Hamas
Israel Cabinet Backs US-Mediated Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement With Hamas
World
Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued
Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued
Advertisement

Videos

Santosh Kushwaha To Shift To JDU Amidst Clashes, Says Sources | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: FIR Filed Against 15 Officers Ahead Of Wife's Complaint | ABP News
7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued | ABP News
FIR Filed Against Pappu Yadav For Distributing Money During Flood-Affected Area Visit | ABP News
Pakistan Suspends Internet In Rawalpindi And Islamabad Amidst Tehreek-e-Labbaik Protests | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget