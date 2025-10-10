Mobile Internet Suspended In Pakistan’s Capital Amid Rising Security Tensions

Mobile internet services in Pakistan’s capital were abruptly suspended on Wednesday, just a day after the country’s air force carried out strikes inside Afghanistan targeting militant groups seen as hostile to Islamabad. The move also comes as authorities brace for possible unrest linked to a threatened march by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a hardline Islamist political party.

Internet Blackout Ordered 'Until Further Notice'

A formal notification issued by the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control on October 9 directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to halt mobile internet services in Islamabad and neighboring Rawalpindi. The document, labeled both "Secret" and "Most Immediate," instructed the PTA to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure full implementation of the directive.

According to the ministry, the suspension will remain in effect "until further orders." The order, officials said, had received approval from the Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control. However, no official explanation was provided regarding the specific reason behind the communication blackout.

Unclear Motives Behind The Move

Authorities have not clarified whether the disruption was triggered by security concerns linked to the cross-border air operations or as a precaution against potential unrest stemming from the planned TLP demonstrations.

The Islamist group has warned of launching a march in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, an action that the government has so far declined to authorize. The party, known for its history of large and often volatile protests, has repeatedly clashed with the state over its religious and political demands.

Tensions Rise Amid Dual Security Challenges

The twin developments, the cross-border strikes and the looming TLP protest, have heightened tensions across Pakistan. The mobile internet suspension underscores the government’s growing unease over maintaining public order at a time of increasing political and security pressure.

As the shutdown continues with no clear timeline for restoration, residents in the affected regions face communication disruptions.