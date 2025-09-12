US Senator Bill Hagerty has reignited debate over Beijing’s military tactics, alleging that China deployed an “electromagnetic weapon” to “literally melt Indian soldiers” during a deadly border confrontation nearly five years ago.

Hagerty, a Republican representing Tennessee, made the striking assertion while discussing US–India relations this week. He referenced the June 2020 skirmish in the Galwan Valley, where Indian and Chinese forces clashed in one of the most serious standoffs along their disputed Himalayan frontier in decades.

“They didn’t use bullets, they used an electromagnetic weapon to literally melt Indian soldiers,” Hagerty said, pointing to reports from that period.

His comments surfaced as Washington weighs Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent trip to Beijing, where he appeared alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping. Hagerty dismissed what he called “pearl clutching” in US political circles over the optics of the visit, warning that photo opportunities should not overshadow deeper tensions between the two Asian powers.

“China and India have a long history of grievances,” he said, emphasizing that diplomacy cannot erase entrenched mistrust.

Reports of Chinese “directed-energy” or microwave-style weapons in the region have appeared before. In late 2020, Chinese state media suggested such devices were used to push Indian troops from contested high ground, though both governments stopped short of officially confirming those accounts.

Hagerty’s use of the phrase “literally melt” has not been backed by public military documents or independent verification, and India’s Ministry of External Affairs has so far declined to respond.

With relations among the US, China, and India under increasing strain, the senator’s remarks add a new layer to ongoing scrutiny of Asia’s border tensions and the strategic choices facing New Delhi.

China, India to Form Groups on Border Disputes Ahead of Modi’s Visit

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong announced that New Delhi and Beijing have agreed to create two new groups to address their long-standing border tensions. One will focus on delimiting the boundary into defined sectors, while the other will handle management of frontier areas.

The agreement, reached during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s two-day visit to New Delhi, also includes reopening trade through the Lipulekh, Shipki La, and Nathu La passes. Xu emphasized that bilateral ties should not be limited to border issues, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Tianjin on August 31, his first trip to China in over seven years, is being carefully prepared by both sides.