Manchester Synagogue Attack Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured

Two people were killed and three others seriously wounded in a violent car-ramming and stabbing attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, northwest England, on Thursday, police confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said firearms officers shot a man believed to be the attacker. While he is thought to be dead, police noted his death could not yet be confirmed due to “suspicious items on his person.”

A bomb disposal unit was deployed to the scene as a precaution, authorities added. The three injured victims remain in a serious condition.