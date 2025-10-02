Explorer
Manchester Synagogue Attack Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured
A car-ramming and stabbing attack outside a Manchester synagogue resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries.
Two people were killed and three others seriously wounded in a violent car-ramming and stabbing attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, northwest England, on Thursday, police confirmed.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said firearms officers shot a man believed to be the attacker. While he is thought to be dead, police noted his death could not yet be confirmed due to “suspicious items on his person.”
A bomb disposal unit was deployed to the scene as a precaution, authorities added. The three injured victims remain in a serious condition.
