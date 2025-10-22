Man Crashes Car Into White House Security Gate; Arrested

A man was apprehended late Tuesday night after crashing his car into a security barrier just outside the White House.

The incident unfolded at 10:37 p.m. when the driver struck the security gate at one of the White House entrances. Secret Service officers from the uniformed division were quick to respond and arrested the individual on the spot, Associated Press reported.

Following the crash, investigators conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and declared it safe, finding no threats or hazardous materials. At this stage, officials have not disclosed any further details about the driver’s identity or the potential motive behind this breach.

While the incident briefly disrupted security protocols around the White House, there was no lockdown of the premises. Roads near the area were temporarily closed as authorities managed the situation to ensure safety, AP reported.

An investigation is currently underway, and more information is expected to be released as authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the crash and the driver’s intentions.