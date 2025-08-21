Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldLipulekh belongs to Nepal, says foreign ministry

Lipulekh belongs to Nepal, says foreign ministry

Kathmandu, Aug 20 (PTI): A day after India and China agreed to resume border trade through Lipulekh, Nepal on Wednesday said that the territory is its inseparable part and also incorporated in its official ma.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 12:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kathmandu, Aug 20 (PTI): A day after India and China agreed to resume border trade through Lipulekh, Nepal on Wednesday said that the territory is its inseparable part and also incorporated in its official map.

“The Nepal government is clear that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, situated East of Mahakali river, are inseparable parts of Nepal. These are also officially incorporated in the Nepalese map, included in the Constitution as well,” the foreign ministry said.

Responding to the Nepal government's statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said such claims are "neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence".

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Border trade between India and China through Lipulekh Pass commenced in 1954 and has been going on for decades. This trade had been disrupted in recent years due to Covid and other developments, and both sides have now agreed to resume it.” “As regards territorial claims, our position remains that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Any unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable,” he added.

A joint document released on Tuesday after wide-ranging talks in New Delhi between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said both sides agreed to re-open border trade through the three designated trading points, namely Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass.

The Nepal foreign ministry statement came in response to questions raised by Nepalese media regarding the announcement by India and China to resume border trade through Lipulekh.

“It is a well-known fact that the Nepal government has been requesting the government of India not to construct or expand roads and indulge in any kind of activity such as border trade in the territory,” read the statement issued by spokesperson of the foreign ministry, Lok Bahadur Chhetri.

“It is also well known that the Nepal government has already informed the government of China that the area lies in Nepalese territory,” it added.

“The Nepal government is committed to resolving the border issue between the two countries through diplomatic channels on the basis of historical treaty - agreement, facts, map and other evidence complying with the spirit of cordial and friendly relations existing between Nepal and India,” read the statement.

On June 18, 2020, Nepal completed the process to update the country’s political map by incorporating three strategically important areas Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas by amending its Constitution.

India called it a “unilateral act” and termed as “untenable” the “artificial enlargement” of the territorial claims by Nepal.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. PTI SBP GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 21 Aug 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
India
Govt Sends Bills On Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers To JPC Amid Opposition Uproar
Govt Sends Bills On Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers To JPC Amid Opposition Uproar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget