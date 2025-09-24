Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'

'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'

Trump shifts stance on Ukraine, saying Kyiv can reclaim its original borders with NATO and EU support, citing Russia’s economic troubles; Zelensky calls it a major positive signal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 07:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump has declared that Ukraine has the potential to reclaim its entire territory, a stark reversal from his earlier stance on the war with Russia.

Posting on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump said Kyiv could restore “the original borders from where this war started” with backing from Europe and NATO, citing mounting economic strain on Moscow. He went further, suggesting Ukraine might “maybe even go further than that,” though he stopped short of clarifying what he meant.

His comments followed a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York, shortly after Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly.

For months, Trump had insisted that ending the war would likely mean Ukraine surrendering some land, an outcome Zelensky has consistently rejected. The new statement marks one of the clearest shifts in Trump’s foreign policy since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act,” Trump wrote, calling Russia a “paper tiger.”

Zelensky welcomed the change, describing it as a “big shift” in Washington’s approach. Speaking inside the UN headquarters, he noted that the US was now open to providing security guarantees once the war concludes. While he admitted there were no concrete details yet, he suggested they could involve additional weapons, air defense systems, and drones.

Later, in an interview with Fox News, Zelensky said Trump’s post caught him by surprise but offered a “positive signal” that America intends to stand by Ukraine until the war’s end.

“I think the fact that Putin was lying to President Trump so many times also made a difference between us,” Zelensky remarked.

Trump Pushes NATO to Respond to Russian Airspace Incursions

Earlier the same day, Trump urged NATO allies to consider shooting down Russian aircraft violating their airspace. His comments came after Estonia, Poland, and Romania, three NATO members, reported separate breaches by Russian jets and drones in recent weeks.

Asked if the US would back such actions, Trump replied it would “depend on the circumstance” but applauded NATO’s decision to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.

Still, he criticized member states that continue to buy Russian energy, warning they are “funding a war against themselves.”

A Reversal From Past Positions

Trump’s latest remarks contrast sharply with his earlier views. In February, during a tense White House meeting with Zelensky, he warned Ukraine did “not have the cards right now” to withstand Russia in a war of attrition. Just weeks ago, reports suggested he was considering pressing Zelensky to surrender the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in exchange for a frozen front line, a proposal floated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks in Alaska.

Despite threatening tougher measures on Russia, Trump has so far refrained from imposing new penalties even when the Kremlin ignored deadlines and warnings. His unpredictability has long defined his foreign policy approach, raising questions about whether this latest shift signals a new negotiating tactic or a lasting policy change.

The most telling part of Trump’s Truth Social post may have been his closing line: an assurance that the US would keep supplying arms to NATO, leaving the alliance free to transfer them to Ukraine.

While it falls short of the open-ended commitments made under President Biden, it still represents a firmer backing of Ukraine than Trump had previously offered.

“I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote, marking one of his strongest endorsements of Kyiv’s fight to date.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 07:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Ukraine War Crimea Volodymyr Zelensky Luhansk Donetsk Russia Invasion Ukraine Conflict US Foreign Policy Donald Trump. Ukraine -war Kyiv Borders Russia Economic Trouble NATO Support Truth Social Post
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Administration Eyes Big Changes To H-1B Lottery, Fresh Plan Favors Top-Paying Jobs — Details
Trump Administration Eyes Big Changes To H-1B Lottery, Fresh Plan Favors Top-Paying Jobs
Cities
Kolkata Flood: Heavy Rains Kill 10, Durga Puja Preparations Hit, BJP Slams ‘Tragic Reality Of Mamata’s Promise’
Kolkata Flood: Heavy Rains Kill 10, Durga Puja Preparations Hit, BJP Slams ‘Tragic Reality Of Mamata’s Promise’
World
‘Great Respect For Ukraine's Fight’: Trump Tells Zelenskyy; Says This On Russian Aircraft Entering NATO Airspace
‘Great Respect For Ukraine's Fight’: Trump Tells Zelenskyy; Says This On Russian Aircraft Entering NATO Airspace
World
'China, India Primary Funders, But Even NATO...': Trump Blasts Europe For Funding Russia's War, Threatens Sanctions
'China, India Primary Funders, But Even NATO...': Trump Blasts Europe For Funding Russia's War
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget