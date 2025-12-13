Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kathmandu: Deposed Nepal prime minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday criticised the Karki-led interim government for “biased and unconstitutional practices” and also made sarcastic remarks against India albeit without naming the neighbour.

Addressing a public meeting, the first after he was forced to resign three months ago following a Gen Z-led protest, Oli claimed that his Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist–Leninist (CPN-UML) would rise again to steer the country.

The former prime minister, known for his China leanings, made sarcastic remarks against India, albeit without naming the southern neighbour, while addressing the CPN-UML's 11th general convention.

“When we promulgated the Constitution in 2015, some elements didn't like that, as we took a stance which invited sharp reactions. When we have reached an agreement (with China) to convert the land-locked country into a land-linked one, many couldn't digest that,” Oli said.

“Many didn't like our efforts to stand on our own by opening up connectivity by joining North with South,” he said.

“Some couldn't take it easy when we tried to protect our border and made sovereign claim on our own territory,” he said, in an apparent reference to the controversy over Nepal's May 2020 revised political map including Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura territories, regions India maintains belong to it.

“Big trees standing on the roadside don't get hurt by stones thrown at it, it is the smaller trees that get hurt,” said Oli. “But even after facing so many blows, our party can withstand (it), I don't know where its strength comes from?” Oli had resigned on September 9 following violent protests by the Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media. Sushila Karki became prime minister on September 12. At least 77 people had died on September 8 and 9.

President Ramchandra Paudel then dissolved the House of Representatives (HoR) as per the prime minister’s recommendation and announced fresh elections to be held on March 5 next year.

The UML chair, for the first time after three months of his ouster, expressed condolences to those killed -- the youth, security personnel and the general public -- in his inaugural message to the party's convention being held at Sallaghari in Bhaktapur district.

Oli, however, demanded action against those responsible for the destruction during September's Gen Z protests, in which government buildings, private and public properties as well as party offices and houses of political party leaders were damaged.

The veteran Communist leader claimed that “stronger the Communist Party grows, the more robust nationalism will become” and added, “UML is working to maintain social harmony and national unity (and) has successfully foiled attempts to disintegrate the society and divide the people.” “We don't pursue violence and war as the means to change the society, as we believe in peaceful transformation,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the interim government “for engaging in biased and unconstitutional practices” instead of fostering an election-friendly environment, Oli said and termed the recent agreement between the government and Gen Z as “bogus.” He described the agreement as a serious conspiracy “aimed at pushing the country towards confrontation.” “We were never against the issues raised by the youths such as controlling corruption, maintaining good governance and freeing social media sites,” the former prime minister said.

Nepal's interim government and Gen Z representatives on December 10 signed the 10-point agreement aimed at electoral reforms, good governance, and probing rights violations during the September protests.

Under the pact, the government will provide compensation, free treatment, education support, and job opportunities to the families of those killed and injured in the protests.

The deal was nothing more than political theatre designed to weaken democracy, Oli alleged.

Insisting that the dissolved HoR must be reinstated, Oli still said, “We will not run away from the March 5 elections,” but expressed belief that the Supreme Court will reinstate the House.

The 11th general convention of the UML will witness closed-door sessions at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu on Sunday and Monday. Around 2,260 general convention representatives are set to choose the party's leader.

Oli is contesting the party's election aiming to capture the chair for the third consecutive term.

