German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during his visit to India on Wednesday, acknowledged that Germany and India do not always “see 100% eye to eye” on global issues but praised India’s efforts to leverage its relations with Russia to foster peace in Europe.

Speaking at a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Wadephul said, “I know that we don’t always see 100% eye to eye with our Indian friends, and this is why I spoke out in favour today that India uses its relations with Russia to point to the need to make peace return to Europe and I’m grateful for the open discussion we had here today. Peace is the basis for security, freedom, and prosperity. Security is and will remain a challenge for the future.”

He stressed that India’s diplomatic engagement is vital in encouraging Russia to consider negotiations in the Ukraine conflict, adding that Europe is committed to supporting peace efforts alongside the United States and Ukraine.

Have To Defend International Rules-Based Order Against China: German FM

Wadephul emphasised that India and Germany share concerns about global security and the rules-based international order. He noted, “Security in the Indo-Pacific is closely linked to security in Europe. Russia’s war of aggression is right now and remains right now the biggest challenge to our security policy.”

Highlighting Germany’s approach, he added, “The German approach and the European approach are that we want to do whatever we can to make President Putin sit down at the negotiating table. We agree with India and many other countries that we need to defend the international rules-based order and that we also have to defend it against China.”

Jaishankar On India-Germany Ties

Speaking at the joint press conference, Jaishankar said, “This relationship is growing in substance, and I can see at this time of uncertainties that actually it has a greater value.” He underlined the stability and predictability of the bilateral relationship, adding, “It’s a very steady relationship. It is a relationship where largely what we promise to each other and policies that we have remain constant and predictable. So predictability today has a huge premium in global politics…”

Jaishankar also welcomed Wadephul, noting, “I welcome my dear friend German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who is here for the first time in his current capacity. I had the honour of being his guest this May, and between May and now, we have actually been regularly in touch in this intervening period…I am very confident that that enthusiasm will now be applied by him fully in his new role.”

German FM Explicit About Right To Defend People Against Terrorist Attacks: Jaishankar

The two ministers discussed enhancing cooperation in defence and security, with Jaishankar praising Germany’s understanding of India’s fight against terrorism. “German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has himself been explicit about our right to defend our people against terrorist attacks. A parliamentary delegation that visited Germany in June after Operation Sindoor was also warmly received,” Jaishankar said.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, Jaishankar added, “There’s been an uptick in our defence and security cooperation. Germany participated in the Tarang Shakti air exercises last year, and its ships made port calls to Goa. Today, we agreed that such participation should be continued, indeed even expanded.”

India-Germany Economic and Scientific Collaboration

India and Germany also explored ways to strengthen economic ties. Jaishankar noted that bilateral trade reached nearly EUR 50 billion last year and welcomed Wadephul’s confidence in doubling this figure. “Let me assure him that India fully reciprocates that sentiment. It looks forward to working with the German government,” he said.

In addition, the ministers focused on scientific, space, and digital cooperation. “Space cooperation has a lot of potential and we again today agreed that it should be more aggressively explored,” Jaishankar said, noting that both countries recently marked 50 years of collaboration in scientific research.

Meanwhile in a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Delighted to welcome FM @JoWadephul of Germany this morning in Delhi. Held detailed discussions on our bilateral agenda as we prepare for the next round of Inter-Governmental Consultations to be held in India. Explored greater collaboration in furthering industry linkages, talent mobility, digital, semiconductors and critical technologies.”

“Appreciate Germany’s strong advocacy for closer India-EU ties and proactive push in concluding the FTA. Also exchanged views on our multilateral cooperation and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, situation in Middle East/West Asia and the Indo-Pacific,” he added.

The discussions also covered cyber dialogues and industry-linked scientific initiatives, reflecting a broader vision to deepen ties across defence, economy, and technology sectors.