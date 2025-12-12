Japan Issues Tsunami Warning After 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northeast Region

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldJapan Issues Tsunami Warning After 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northeast Region

Earlier this week, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the northern region in Japan, causing injuries, light damage, and a tsunami in Pacific coastal communities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Japan on Friday issued a tsunami advisory after another 6.7 magnitude earthquake jolted the country’s northeast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake on Friday followed a 7.5 magnitude earthquake earlier this week in the north that caused injuries, light damage and a tsunami in Pacific coastal communities.

At least 34 people were injured in another earthquake on Monday, which struck off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture on Japan’s main island of Honshu.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Japan Earthquake Japan
