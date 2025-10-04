Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIsrael Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas' Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed

Hamas has stated its readiness to negotiate a comprehensive Gaza peace agreement proposed by President Trump.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Six people were killed after Israel struck Gaza hours after Hamas' nod to release hostage amid Trump's calls to end bombing. Hamas on Saturday announced its willingness to enter negotiations to resolve all aspects of the Gaza peace agreement proposed earlier this week by US President Donald Trump. The announcement comes amid continued Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, despite sustained U.S.-led diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions. Local officials, cited by Reuters, reported that six people were killed in the latest round of attacks.

(More details awaited)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Palestine GaZa Hamas
