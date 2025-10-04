Explorer
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas' Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
Hamas has stated its readiness to negotiate a comprehensive Gaza peace agreement proposed by President Trump.
Six people were killed after Israel struck Gaza hours after Hamas' nod to release hostage amid Trump's calls to end bombing. Hamas on Saturday announced its willingness to enter negotiations to resolve all aspects of the Gaza peace agreement proposed earlier this week by US President Donald Trump. The announcement comes amid continued Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, despite sustained U.S.-led diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions. Local officials, cited by Reuters, reported that six people were killed in the latest round of attacks.
(More details awaited)
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas' Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
Cricket
IND vs WI: India's Complete Dominance Secures Victory By An Innings And 140 Runs
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion
Advertisement