The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Sunday that it has “renewed enforcement” of the ceasefire with Hamas after conducting a wave of airstrikes across Gaza. The military said the strikes came in retaliation for “blatant violations” of the truce by Hamas militants.

“In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas’ violations, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire, in line with the terms of the agreement. The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it,” the IDF said in a post on X.

Israel Conducts Air Strikes On Gaza

Earlier Sunday, Israeli forces carried out extensive strikes on what they described as Hamas-linked sites throughout Gaza. The attacks targeted weapons depots, launch positions, and militant cells, as well as roughly six kilometres of underground tunnels allegedly used to plan attacks against Israel. According to the IDF, more than 120 munitions were used in the operation.

The renewed military action followed attacks allegedly launched by Hamas militants in Rafah, southern Gaza. The IDF said that an anti-tank missile and gunfire were directed at its troops working to dismantle what it called “terrorist infrastructure,” acts it deemed clear breaches of the ceasefire.

“Earlier today, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile and gunfire toward IDF troops operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area. In response, the IDF has begun striking in the area to eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity. These terrorist actions constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF will respond firmly,” the army said in another statement.

Netanyahu Expresses Grief Over Death Of 2 IDF Soldiers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep grief over the deaths of two Israeli soldiers who were killed in Rafah during the confrontation.

“On behalf of the entire people of Israel, my wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Nahal Brigade soldiers—Maj. Yaniv Kula and Staff-Sgt. Itay Ya'avetz, of blessed memory—who fell in the difficult incident in Rafah,” Netanyahu said.



“I also send wishes for a speedy recovery to our wounded in that incident. Yaniv and Itay fought valiantly against the Hamas murderers to protect the security of Israel. Their courage and heroism will be cherished in our hearts forever. May their memory be for a blessing,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Media Office said that 97 people have been killed and 230 others injured since the ceasefire took effect on October 10. In a statement posted on Telegram, the office accused the Israeli military of carrying out 80 “blatant and clear breaches” of the truce and international humanitarian law.

Citing hospital sources, Al Jazeera reported that at least 42 Palestinians were killed on Sunday alone in Israeli strikes across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip. It was one of the deadliest days since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire went into effect.

According to Gaza health authorities, despite the truce, the conflict’s overall toll has risen to 68,159 dead and 170,203 wounded since fighting erupted on October 7, 2023.