HomeNewsWorldNetanyahu Holds 'Great' Meeting With US Secretary Of State Rubio In Jerusalem Amid Regional Tensions

Netanyahu Holds 'Great' Meeting With US Secretary Of State Rubio In Jerusalem Amid Regional Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem, describing it as "great." They visited the Western Wall, praying for hostages and honoring President Trump.

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jerusalem [Israel], September 15 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday held talks with his 'friend', the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Netanyahu described the meeting as "great."

In a post on X, he said, "Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem!"

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife, and Rubio visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

In a post on X, he said, "Today I had the privilege of praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem together with my wife Sara, the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, and the U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife. We offered a prayer for the peace of the hostages and a special prayer in honor of the President of the United States Donald Trump - a true friend of the Jewish people and of the State of Israel."

"This visit is a testament to the resilience and strength of the American-Israeli alliance. An alliance that is as strong and enduring as the stones of the Western Wall. Under the leadership of President Trump, together with Secretary of State Rubio, this alliance has never been more solid. Thank you, Marco, dear friend of Israel," the post further read.

Earlier on Saturday, Rubio had departed for Israel, he said that Hamas cannot continue to exist.

In a post on X, he had said, "On my way to Jerusalem. My focus will be on securing the return of hostages, finding ways to make sure humanitarian aid reaches civilians, and addressing the threat posed by Hamas. Hamas cannot continue to exist if peace in the region is the goal."

As per Al Jazeera, the US will continue to urge Qatar to play a constructive role in mediation efforts to conclude a ceasefire deal after the Israeli attack last week. Rubio said that the recognition of Palestinian statehood at UN next week "largely symbolic" with it only making Hamas "feel more emboldened". He warned of Israeli "counter-reaction" to recognition of a Palestinian state, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Jerusalem Benjamin Netanyahu Qatar United STates Gaza War Marco Rubio
