Israel Intercepts Pro-Palestinian Flotilla Headed To Gaza; Greta Thunberg Among Those On Board

HomeNewsWorldIsrael Intercepts Pro-Palestinian Flotilla Headed To Gaza; Greta Thunberg Among Those On Board

Israel intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying aid and activists, including Greta Thunberg, diverting vessels to Ashdod amid global criticism of Gaza’s long-standing blockade.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 06:54 AM (IST)
Israel has intercepted several vessels from a pro-Palestinian flotilla attempting to reach Gaza, diverting them to an Israeli port, the country’s foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

The flotilla, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, set sail carrying humanitarian aid and hundreds of activists—among them Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg—despite repeated warnings from Israel not to breach its long-standing naval blockade of the territory.

In a statement, Israeli officials said: “Several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped, and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port.” The ministry also shared updates on social media, assuring that all passengers remained safe.

Greta Thunberg Detained After Naval Operation

Among the high-profile figures on board was Thunberg, who appeared in video footage released by the Israeli ministry alongside armed personnel. Officials noted she was “safe and healthy” following the interception.

Earlier that day, Thunberg herself had posted a video on Instagram from the deck of the Alma, the flotilla’s flagship vessel. “My name is Greta Thunberg. I am on board the ship Alma. We are about to be intercepted by Israel,” she said in the clip, recorded moments before Israeli forces boarded the vessel.

She and other activists from the Alma were later taken into custody and transported to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

Israel Foreign Ministry put up a post on X with a caption, "Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. Greta and her friends are safe and healthy."

Intercepted in International Waters

According to activists, Israeli naval forces approached the flotilla roughly 75 miles off Gaza’s coast—while the vessels were still sailing in international waters north of Egypt. Israel, however, described the area as a “high-risk zone.”

Local media reported that around 20 Israeli naval ships surrounded the flotilla on Wednesday evening, ordering the boats to shut off their engines. Live streams from the activists showed passengers in lifejackets, waiting calmly for interception, before the broadcasts went offline.

The flotilla, which had embarked from Barcelona a month earlier, included more than 40 civilian boats carrying about 500 people. Organizers said the group consisted of parliamentarians, lawyers, activists, and celebrities such as Thunberg and actor Susan Sarandon. They had planned to arrive in Gaza by Thursday morning with aid supplies.

A Controversial Blockade Under Scrutiny

Israel has enforced a blockade on Gaza since 2007, following Hamas’ takeover of the enclave, tightening restrictions further in 2009. Officials in Jerusalem argue the measure is essential to prevent weapons smuggling into the territory.

The United Nations, however, has consistently condemned the blockade, labeling it a violation of international humanitarian law and warning that it severely impacts the daily lives of Gaza’s civilian population.

The interception of the flotilla once again underscores the deep international divisions over Gaza’s isolation. For supporters, the mission symbolized an act of solidarity with Palestinians. For Israel, it was a matter of security. And for those watching worldwide, the presence of figures like Greta Thunberg has pushed the story into global headlines—raising urgent questions about where the line between security and humanitarian need should be drawn.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 06:54 AM (IST)
Israel United Nations Greta Thunberg Hamas Humanitarian Aid Susan Sarandon Gaza Blockade Global Sumud Flotilla Ashdod Port Pro-Palestinian Activists Naval Interception
