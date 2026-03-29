Iran's death toll from US-Israeli strikes has surpassed 2,000, according to the country's health ministry.
Iran War Deepens: 2,000+ Dead, US Losses Mount, Invasion Fears Intensify
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Iranian forces are prepared for such a scenario and accused the United States of duplicity.
Iran’s death toll from US-Israeli strikes has crossed 2,000, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday, as the conflict continues to intensify.
The war, now over a month old, has led to rising civilian casualties and widespread damage across the country.
Fears Of Ground Invasion Grow
Concerns over a possible ground invasion have increased with reports of additional US marines arriving in West Asia.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Iranian forces are prepared for such a scenario and accused the United States of duplicity.
“The enemy is openly sending a message of negotiation and secretly planning a ground attack,” he was quoted as saying. “Our men are waiting for the arrival of American soldiers on the ground to set them on fire.”
US Losses Reported In Recent Strike
The United States reportedly suffered another major setback after Iran launched a missile attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia earlier this week.
According to media reports, an E-3 Sentry aircraft, valued at roughly $300 million, was destroyed in the strike.
The incident, first reported by 'Air & Space Forces Magazine', said at least 10 service members were injured in the March 27 attack.
Awaiting Official US Response
A statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM) on the reported attack is still awaited, as tensions continue to rise across the region.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current death toll in Iran from US-Israeli strikes?
Are there concerns about a potential ground invasion in the region?
Yes, concerns about a possible ground invasion are growing with reports of additional US marines arriving in West Asia. Iran has stated its forces are prepared for such a scenario.
Did Iran launch an attack on a US air base?
Reports indicate Iran launched a missile attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, reportedly destroying an E-3 Sentry aircraft and injuring at least 10 service members.
Has the US Central Command (CENTCOM) responded to the reported air base attack?
A statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM) regarding the reported attack on Prince Sultan Air Base is still awaited.