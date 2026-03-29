Iran War Deepens: 2,000+ Dead, US Losses Mount, Invasion Fears Intensify

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Iran’s death toll from US-Israeli strikes has crossed 2,000, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday, as the conflict continues to intensify.

The war, now over a month old, has led to rising civilian casualties and widespread damage across the country.

Fears Of Ground Invasion Grow

Concerns over a possible ground invasion have increased with reports of additional US marines arriving in West Asia.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Iranian forces are prepared for such a scenario and accused the United States of duplicity.

“The enemy is openly sending a message of negotiation and secretly planning a ground attack,” he was quoted as saying. “Our men are waiting for the arrival of American soldiers on the ground to set them on fire.”

US Losses Reported In Recent Strike

The United States reportedly suffered another major setback after Iran launched a missile attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

According to media reports, an E-3 Sentry aircraft, valued at roughly $300 million, was destroyed in the strike.

The incident, first reported by 'Air & Space Forces Magazine', said at least 10 service members were injured in the March 27 attack.

Awaiting Official US Response

A statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM) on the reported attack is still awaited, as tensions continue to rise across the region.