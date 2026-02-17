Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The second round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States began in Geneva on Tuesday, but diplomacy quickly took a back seat to sharp rhetoric from Iran’s Supreme Leader.

In a series of pointed messages posted on X, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered three blunt warnings aimed directly at US President Donald Trump, criticising Washington’s military posture and dismissing its ability to pressure Tehran.

Ahead of the talks, Trump had said he believed Iran was interested in reaching a deal. Yet Khamenei’s remarks signalled a far more combative tone from Tehran.

Referring to Trump’s earlier comments about US pressure on Iran, Khamenei wrote: “The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn't been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say, ‘You, too, will not be able to do this.’”

He then cast doubt on American military dominance. “The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world. The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again,” he said.

In his third post, Khamenei appeared to reference recent US naval deployments near Iran. “The Americans constantly say that they've sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea,” he warned.

Talks Resume as Military Presence Grows

The negotiations in Geneva mark the second round of indirect discussions focused on easing tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme. While diplomats attempt to narrow differences, military activity in the region has intensified.

Trump has ordered a build-up of US forces, including the deployment of two aircraft carriers. Satellite imagery shared by the BBC confirmed the presence of the USS Abraham Lincoln near Iran. Reports also indicate that the USS Gerald R Ford, the world’s largest warship, has been dispatched and could reach the Middle East in the coming weeks.

Tehran, meanwhile, has responded with maritime drills conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.