The article discusses the second round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva, focusing on the sharp rhetoric from Iran's Supreme Leader.
‘Warships Can Sink’: Khamenei Issues Three Stark Warnings To Trump As US-Iran Nuclear Talks Resume
Indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US resumed in Geneva amidst escalating tensions.
The second round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States began in Geneva on Tuesday, but diplomacy quickly took a back seat to sharp rhetoric from Iran’s Supreme Leader.
In a series of pointed messages posted on X, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered three blunt warnings aimed directly at US President Donald Trump, criticising Washington’s military posture and dismissing its ability to pressure Tehran.
Ahead of the talks, Trump had said he believed Iran was interested in reaching a deal. Yet Khamenei’s remarks signalled a far more combative tone from Tehran.
Referring to Trump’s earlier comments about US pressure on Iran, Khamenei wrote: “The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn't been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say, ‘You, too, will not be able to do this.’”
He then cast doubt on American military dominance. “The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world. The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again,” he said.
In his third post, Khamenei appeared to reference recent US naval deployments near Iran. “The Americans constantly say that they've sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea,” he warned.
Talks Resume as Military Presence Grows
The negotiations in Geneva mark the second round of indirect discussions focused on easing tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme. While diplomats attempt to narrow differences, military activity in the region has intensified.
Trump has ordered a build-up of US forces, including the deployment of two aircraft carriers. Satellite imagery shared by the BBC confirmed the presence of the USS Abraham Lincoln near Iran. Reports also indicate that the USS Gerald R Ford, the world’s largest warship, has been dispatched and could reach the Middle East in the coming weeks.
Tehran, meanwhile, has responded with maritime drills conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.
Related Video
Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main topic of the article?
What were Ayatollah Khamenei's main messages to the US?
Khamenei warned that the US cannot eliminate the Islamic Republic, questioned American military dominance, and highlighted Iran's ability to counter naval threats.
What is the current military situation in the region?
The US has ordered a build-up of forces, including deploying aircraft carriers. Iran has responded with maritime drills in the Strait of Hormuz.
Where did the nuclear talks take place?
The nuclear talks between Iran and the United States took place in Geneva.