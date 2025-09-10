IndiGo Resumes Flight Operations To And From Kathmandu As Airport Operations Resume

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): IndiGo on Wednesday announced the resumption of its flight operations to and from Kathmandu following the reopening of the Tribhuvan International Airport, which was closed earlier due to Gen Z protests.

The airline issued a travel advisory informing passengers about the latest update and encouraging them to stay informed about their flight schedules.

"Flight operations to and from #Kathmandu have now resumed following the reopening of the airport," IndiGo shared the update on X.

"As schedules are being progressively restored, customers are kindly advised to check their latest flight status on our website or app before proceeding to the airport. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and remain committed to ensuring safe and smooth journeys," the post added.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority announced the reopening of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

In an official statement, the authority said, "We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held today. Passengers travelling to the airport for flights are requested to contact their respective airline companies for flight information and to bring official airline tickets and identification documents with them when travelling."

The resumption of flights comes amid ongoing security measures in the capital, with the Nepalese Army arresting 27 individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday.

In addition, security forces seized a large number of weapons, including 31 firearms of different kinds, along with magazines and ammunition, confiscating 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara, as reported by The Himalayan Times.

The Army also confirmed that 23 Nepal Police officers and three civilians injured in recent clashes are being treated at military hospitals.

"The Nepal Army expresses its gratitude to all citizens for their continued support in fulfilling its responsibility to maintain peace and security in the country in the current difficult situation. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life and property during the protests, everyone is requested to cooperate in efforts to control criminal activities," the release said.

"As various lawless individuals and groups are still infiltrating and committing acts of vandalism and arson, looting, violent attacks on individuals, and attempted rape in the name of the movement, keeping in mind the overall peace and security situation in the country, the curfew currently imposed will continue throughout the country until 5 pm (1700 hrs) on Bhadra 25, 2082, and thereafter, the curfew order will continue until 6 am (0600 hrs) on Bhadra 26 tomorrow, and further information will be disseminated based on the analysis of the situation," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also resigned from his post amid the growing protests.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation. (ANI)

