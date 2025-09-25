Indian-Origin Man Fatally Stabs California Sex Offender, Says It Was ‘Honestly Really Fun’

A chilling act of vigilante violence took place in Fremont when a 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 71-year-old man to death after identifying him on a public sex offender registry. Authorities have named the accused as Varun Suresh and the victim as David Brimmer.

According to police reports, the attack occurred at Brimmer’s residence. Brimmer, listed on California’s Megan’s Law database, had previously served nine years in prison for child abuse. Law enforcement arrived at the scene to find Brimmer fatally wounded, while Suresh was immediately taken into custody.

Court documents reveal that Suresh, who has been charged with murder, told investigators he believed all sex offenders “deserved to die” and had long planned to target one.

In a disturbing display of premeditation, Suresh reportedly posed as a public accountant, going door-to-door with a notebook, coffee, and bag to appear legitimate. He visited neighbors in disguise to avoid raising suspicion before eventually locating Brimmer’s home.

Upon finding Brimmer, Suresh allegedly shook his hand and said, “I knew I had the right guy,” before chasing him into a neighbor’s house, where he stabbed Brimmer in the neck. Court filings state that Suresh then demanded Brimmer “repent,” but as Brimmer tried to crawl away, Suresh slit his throat.

Authorities say Suresh showed no remorse, describing the killing as “honestly really fun.” During questioning, he reportedly claimed, “I’m hoping that because [Brimmer] is a pedophile, everyone hates pedophiles, it should be cool. It is not your duty to decide whether Heaven will accept them, it’s your duty to send them to the gates.” He admitted that he would have called the police himself after the murder and had no intention of fleeing.

This was not Suresh’s first encounter with the law. In 2021, he was arrested for a fake bomb threat, criminal threats, and burglary after leaving a bag at the Hyatt Place in Fremont. At that time, he told authorities he had been “hunting” the CEO of the Hyatt chain because he believed the executive was a pedophile and intended to kill him.

The case has raised questions about vigilantism, online registries, and the dangers of individuals taking the law into their own hands.