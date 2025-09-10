‘Focus On Own Racism, Xenophobia’: India Rebukes Switzerland’s UNHRC Remarks On Minorities—WATCH

India issued a strong rebuttal to Switzerland’s criticism over its treatment of minorities during the 5th Meeting of the 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), calling the remarks “surprising, shallow and ill-informed.”

Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India, firmly countered Switzerland’s statement, reminding the country of its own challenges such as racism, systemic discrimination and xenophobia.

“We would also like to respond to the surprising, shallow and ill-informed remarks made by Switzerland, a close friend and partner. As it holds the UNHRC presidency, it is all the more important for Switzerland to avoid wasting the council’s time with narratives that are blatantly false and do not do justice to the reality of India,” Tyagi said, as reported by ANI.

#WATCH | At the 5th Meeting- 60th Session of Human Rights Council, Indian Diplomat Kshitij Tyagi says, "We would also like to respond to the surprising, shallow and ill-informed remarks made by Switzerland, a close friend and partner. As it holds the UNHRC presidency, it is all… pic.twitter.com/22R1vRJg67 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2025

He underscored India’s standing as the “world’s largest, most diverse and vibrant democracy” rooted in pluralism, adding that the country is prepared to assist Switzerland in addressing its own social issues.

Switzerland Asks India To Protect Minority Rights, India Asks To Focus On Own Challenges

The exchange followed Switzerland’s intervention at the Council where its delegate urged New Delhi “to take effective measures to protect the minorities and uphold the rights to the freedom of expression and the freedom of the media.”

The statement drew a pointed response from India, which questioned the credibility of such remarks coming from the UNHRC’s presiding nation.

“Instead, it should focus on its own challenges such as racism, systematic discrimination and xenophobia. As the world’s largest, most diverse and vibrant democracy, with a civilisational embrace of pluralism, India remains ready to help Switzerland address these concerns,” Tyagi asserted, according to PTI.