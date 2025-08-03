India opens new consular application centre in Dallas to serve growing diaspora

Houston, Aug 2 (PTI): The Consulate General of India in Houston has announced the launch of a new Indian Consular Application Centre (ICAC) in Dallas, Texas, bringing essential consular services closer to thousands of Indian-origin residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

The new centre, located at 8360 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, Suite A-230, was virtually inaugurated by India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra. The Dallas ceremony was led by Consul General D C Manjunath, who was joined by local elected officials and Indian-American community members.

The Dallas ICAC is among nine such centres being opened across the United States to enhance accessibility to consular services. Other locations include Boston, Columbus, Detroit, Edison, Orlando, Raleigh, San Jose and an upcoming centre in Los Angeles.

“The launch of these new consular application centres across the US is part of our mission to serve the Indian diaspora more effectively by bringing services closer to their homes,” Ambassador Kwatra said during the virtual inauguration. “We remain committed to strengthening the ties between India and its global community.” Consul General D C Manjunath said, “Dallas has a large and dynamic Indian community. Opening this ICAC means residents can now access vital consular services quickly without travelling to Houston. It’s truly bringing the Consulate to your doorstep.” Local elected officials also welcomed the move. Texas State Representative Vikki Goodwin commented, “This new consular centre is an important resource for our Indian-American neighbours, making government services more accessible and convenient.” Dallas Indian Association president Rajesh Mehta said, “The ICAC is a game changer for Dallas-area residents. It shows India’s dedication to its diaspora and makes a real difference in people’s lives.” The centre offers services including passport, visa, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) applications, power of attorney, birth and marriage certificates, attestations, police clearance certificates for foreign nationals, No Obligation to Return to India (NORI), and life certificates, among others.

The Dallas ICAC is open Monday through Saturday.

