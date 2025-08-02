‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny

US President Donald Trump stirred debate on Saturday by suggesting that India had stopped importing Russian oil — a move he called a "good step." However, Indian officials and oil sector sources say there is no such halt in place and that purchases remain fully legal under international norms.

Trump Applauds Unverified Claim on India’s Oil Policy

While speaking to reporters in Washington DC, Trump said, “I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That’s what I heard — I don’t know if that’s right or not. That is a good step. We’ll see what happens.”

His remarks come amid growing US pressure on India over its energy and defense ties with Russia. Washington recently imposed penalties targeting India’s crude purchases and military equipment sourced from Moscow, and slapped a 25% additional duty on Indian imports.

Both Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have previously criticized New Delhi for continuing to buy discounted Russian oil despite ongoing Western sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine war.

MEA Denies Any Halt in Russian Oil Imports

Back home, sources in India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) firmly denied any change in oil sourcing policy. “India’s energy purchases are guided by national interests and market dynamics. We have no reports indicating a pause in Russian oil imports by Indian oil firms,” a senior official told media.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal echoed the same stance during a press briefing on Friday, stating:

“You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing. We look at what’s available in the market and assess based on prevailing global conditions. We’re not aware of any specific changes.”

#WATCH | Delhi | On media reports that some Indian oil companies have stopped taking oil from Russia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing…

Refiners Reportedly Shift Focus — But No Official Change

Despite the MEA’s clarification, a recent Reuters report cited unnamed sources suggesting that Indian state-run refiners — Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Mangalore Refinery — have not purchased Russian crude in recent days. The move reportedly comes as price discounts narrow and the US intensifies pressure.

These refiners have reportedly turned to spot markets for alternate supply, focusing on Middle Eastern and West African crude, such as Abu Dhabi’s Murban grade.

Still, the oil ministry and public-sector refiners have not issued formal comments in response to these claims. Meanwhile, private companies like Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy continue to be among the top buyers of Russian oil in India. Public-sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), however, control over 60% of India’s total refining capacity of 5.2 million barrels per day.

Sources: India’s Purchases Are Legal and Price Cap-Compliant

Amid rising speculation, government sources have emphasized that India’s energy trade with Russia remains fully legitimate and within the bounds of global norms.

“Russian oil has never been sanctioned by the US or EU. Instead, it is subject to a G7/EU price-cap mechanism aimed at restricting Moscow’s revenues while keeping global supplies flowing,” sources told ANI.

Russian oil has never been sanctioned and it is still not santionced by either US or EU. Indian OMCs have not buying Iranian or Venezuelan crude which is actually sanctioned by US. OMCs have always complied with the price cap of $60 for Russian oil recommended by the US. Recently…

They added that Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) have consistently complied with the $60-per-barrel cap recommended by the US “Unlike Iranian or Venezuelan crude — which is actually under US sanctions — Russian oil remains outside a formal ban. Indian OMCs have not been purchasing from truly sanctioned sources.”

In a recent update, the European Union has revised the price cap to $47.6 per barrel for Russian crude, which is set to come into effect from September. Indian firms, according to sources, are expected to comply with this adjustment as well.

Trump's 100% Tariff Threat Looms Over India-Russia Ties

Tensions between New Delhi and Washington could deepen further. On July 14, Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on any country that continues to purchase Russian oil unless Moscow reaches a peace deal with Ukraine. The threat, though not yet official policy, signals rising pressure on nations trying to balance geopolitical and economic priorities.