Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeNewsWorldIndia Handling Delhi Blast Probe ‘Exceptionally Well’: US

India Handling Delhi Blast Probe ‘Exceptionally Well’: US

The US has offered help in probing the Delhi blast near Red Fort, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised India’s professional handling of the investigation and expressed confidence.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 07:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States has offered to assist India in investigating the deadly explosion that shook central Delhi this week, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Indian authorities appear to have the situation firmly under control.

Speaking to reporters in Canada after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday, Rubio confirmed that Washington had offered its support to New Delhi. However, he commended Indian investigators for their swift and professional handling of the case.

“We’ve offered to help, but I think they’re very capable in these investigations,” Rubio said. “They don’t need our help, and they’re doing a good job.”

Massive Probe Underway After Red Fort Blast

The powerful explosion, which struck near Delhi’s historic Red Fort on 10 November, claimed 12 lives and left dozens injured. In its aftermath, Indian security agencies launched an extensive probe, with forensic and counterterrorism teams working around the clock to uncover the cause and those behind the attack.

Rubio’s remarks came as messages of sympathy and solidarity poured in from around the world, recognising India’s rapid and coordinated response to the tragedy.

US Embassy Expresses Condolences

The US Embassy in New Delhi also issued a statement expressing condolences. Ambassador Sergio Gor wrote on 11 November, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were lost in the terrible explosion in New Delhi last night. We wish a swift recovery to those who were injured.”

Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss Bilateral Ties and Delhi Blast

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Secretary Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including the blast near the Red Fort.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he valued Rubio’s words of condolence over the loss of lives in the attack.

“Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi,” Jaishankar wrote. “Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation, and the Indo-Pacific.”

Delhi on High Alert as Investigators Examine Terror Links

The meeting took place just days after the car bomb explosion outside the Red Fort Metro Station, which left the capital city on edge. Security across Delhi remains tight as investigators explore possible terror links.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 07:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Delhi Blast Marco Rubio Red Fort Explosion
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Was Bomber In Red Fort Blast
Election 2025
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
World
Asim Munir Gets Lifetime Legal Immunity As Pakistan Parliament Passes Controversial Bill
Asim Munir Gets Lifetime Legal Immunity As Pakistan Parliament Passes Controversial Bill
India
Delhi Car Blast Reveals New Terror Module With OGWs As Key Focus
Delhi Car Blast Reveals New Terror Module With OGWs As Key Focus
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget