India Handling Delhi Blast Probe ‘Exceptionally Well’: US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The United States has offered to assist India in investigating the deadly explosion that shook central Delhi this week, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Indian authorities appear to have the situation firmly under control.

Speaking to reporters in Canada after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday, Rubio confirmed that Washington had offered its support to New Delhi. However, he commended Indian investigators for their swift and professional handling of the case.

“We’ve offered to help, but I think they’re very capable in these investigations,” Rubio said. “They don’t need our help, and they’re doing a good job.”

Massive Probe Underway After Red Fort Blast

The powerful explosion, which struck near Delhi’s historic Red Fort on 10 November, claimed 12 lives and left dozens injured. In its aftermath, Indian security agencies launched an extensive probe, with forensic and counterterrorism teams working around the clock to uncover the cause and those behind the attack.

Rubio’s remarks came as messages of sympathy and solidarity poured in from around the world, recognising India’s rapid and coordinated response to the tragedy.

US Embassy Expresses Condolences

The US Embassy in New Delhi also issued a statement expressing condolences. Ambassador Sergio Gor wrote on 11 November, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were lost in the terrible explosion in New Delhi last night. We wish a swift recovery to those who were injured.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were lost in the terrible explosion in New Delhi last night. We wish a swift recovery to those who were injured. - Ambassador Sergio Gor — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 11, 2025

Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss Bilateral Ties and Delhi Blast

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Secretary Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including the blast near the Red Fort.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he valued Rubio’s words of condolence over the loss of lives in the attack.

“Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi,” Jaishankar wrote. “Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation, and the Indo-Pacific.”

Good to meet @SecRubio this morning at #G7 FMM.



Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi.



Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and… pic.twitter.com/W4ps4E7D4L — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 12, 2025

Delhi on High Alert as Investigators Examine Terror Links

The meeting took place just days after the car bomb explosion outside the Red Fort Metro Station, which left the capital city on edge. Security across Delhi remains tight as investigators explore possible terror links.