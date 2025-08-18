External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday emphasised that the future of India-China relations must be guided by “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest” as he held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi.

The Chinese leader, who is also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, arrived in the capital on a two-day official visit at the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Jaishankar Stresses ‘Three Mutuals’ For India-China Ties

Welcoming Wang Yi for the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives of the two countries, Jaishankar said, “I welcome you and your delegation to India at the start of your visit for the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives of India and China. This is also the first visit by a Chinese Minister since our leaders met in Kazan in October 2024. This occasion provides us with an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties. It is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest”, news agency ANI.

Reflecting on recent tensions, he underlined, “Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides. In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes nor competition, conflict…”

India's Border Stability, Counter-Terrorism Focus

Jaishankar said that maintaining calm along the boundary remained a prerequisite for forward movement in bilateral ties. “You will, of course, be discussing border issues with our Special Representative NSA Ajit Doval tomorrow. This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward.”

He further added, “The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority. I look forward to our exchange of views. Overall, it is our expectation that our discussions would contribute to building a stable cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China, one that serves both our interests and addresses our concerns.”

S Jaishankar On Global Order, Upcoming SCO Summit

Amid US tariff tensions, the External Affairs Minister also stressed the importance of reforming multilateralism and safeguarding global economic stability. “When the world’s two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed. We seek a fair, balanced and multipolar world order, including a multipolar Asia. Reform multilateralism is also the call of the day. In the current environment, there is clearly an imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well. The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority. I look forward to our exchange of views,” he said, as per ANI.

Jaishankar also referred to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, saying, “You are visiting India shortly before the SCO Summit that China is hosting in Tianjin. We have worked closely with the Chinese side during its presidency. We wish you a successful Summit with strong outcomes and decisions…”

China’s expectations from Wang Yi's India visit

Responding to queries in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the visit was an opportunity to strengthen ties. “China is willing to take the opportunity of the visit to India to work together with the Indian side in implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of China-India relations.”

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also posted on X, “Welcome to FM Mr. Wang Yi of China as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. Important engagements of the India-China Special Representatives and on bilateral relations over the next two days.”

Wang’s trip precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Tianjin for the SCO Summit from August 31 to September 1.