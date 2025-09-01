Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldHundreds Feared Dead As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan

Hundreds Feared Dead As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan

 According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 00:47:41 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 34.50°N and longitude 70.81°E, at a depth of 160 km.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
Hundreds are feared dead after a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck eastern Afghanistan early Monday. Tremors were felt across the Hindu Kush region, in the mountainous area close to the border with Pakistan.

Afghanistan's Information Ministry told Anadolu that more than 250 were killed and nearly 500 injured after a strong earthquake. A ministry official said that the casualties were reported in Kunar province's Nur Gal, Sawki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara districts.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 00:47:41 IST at a depth of 160 km. Its epicentre was located at latitude 34.50°N and longitude 70.81°E. 
 
"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 01/09/2025 00:47:41 IST, Lat: 34.50 N, Long: 70.81 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a post on X.

NCS stated that this initial earthquake was followed by aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 4 and 5.
 
Following the 6.0 magnitude earthquake, a 4.7 magnitude tremor occurred at a depth of around 140 km. This aftershock was not far from the epicentre of the initial tremor.
 
"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 01/09/2025 01:08:13 IST, Lat: 34.62 N, Long: 70.92 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a post on X.
 
This quake was followed by two tremors of 4.3 and 5.0 magnitude at 140 km and 40 km depth, respectively.
 
"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 01/09/2025 01:59:44 IST, Lat: 34.58 N, Long: 70.78 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a separate post.
 
"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 01/09/2025 03:03:25 IST, Lat: 34.55 N, Long: 70.81 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Afghanistan," it added in another post.
 
All these tremors are classified as either shallow or intermediate earthquakes, depending on the depth.

In October, 2023, an earthquake in Afghanistan's western province of Herat killed at least 2,400 people, the Taliban administration said.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
Earthquake Afghanistan
Advertisement

