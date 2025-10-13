Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hamas has released 7 Israeli hostages as part of the Gaza peace deal.

The process of transferring the total 48 Israeli hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, has already begun in Gaza. Hamas, which has held the hostages since its attacks on 7 October 2023, has released the names of those set to be freed.

The seven hostages released today are Eitan Mor, Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrist, Omri Miran, Guy Gilboa Dalal, and Alon Ahel.

According to a BBC report, the hostages were handed over to the Red Cross, which then transfered them to the Israeli military. Red Cross vehicles were seen moving through Gaza, while Israeli helicopters were stationed just outside the Strip, to receive them.

“Today, all Israelis are together,” one person in the crowd waiting for the hostages to return told reporters as the nation prepared itself for the reunion of the captives with their families.

Prisoner Release Underway In Israel

In return for the release of the hostages, Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners and more than 1,700 detainees. The exchange marks a critical component of the ceasefire deal, negotiated through weeks of indirect talks mediated by regional and international partners.

This process is being closely monitored by international observers to ensure a smooth and secure exchange.

Global Leaders Gather As Trump Declares 'War Is Over'

President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Israel later this morning before travelling to Egypt to attend the peace summit. The event, which will be attended by around 20 world leaders, represents the most significant diplomatic effort towards establishing peace ever since the conflict began.

While en-route to the region, Trump declared that “the war is over” in Gaza. The next phases of the Israel-Hamas deal remain to be negotiated.

Netanyahu: 'Beginning Of A New Path'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the moment as a turning point for the nation. In a video message released on Sunday, he said, “Tomorrow, the sons will return to their borders. Tomorrow is the beginning of a new path. A path of building, a path of healing, and I hope - a path of uniting hearts.”

Donald Trump's Peace Summit

The long-awaited Gaza peace summit, co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, began today at an Egyptian Red Sea resort. The high-level meeting seeks to cement the recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and lay the foundation for a durable peace in the region.

World leaders, including the UN Secretary-General, are in attendance. The summit aims to end the war in Gaza, promote regional stability, and mobilise global backing for the subsequent stages of the US-led peace plan.

Although the formal signing of the ceasefire agreement will take place during the meeting, neither Israel nor Hamas, the primary parties in the conflict, are present at the ceremony.