Global partnership key to accelerate industrial transition: India's Environment Minister Yadav

Belem (Brazil), Nov 18 (PTI): Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday stressed the need for stronger global partnerships to accelerate industrial transition and announced new international projects focused on value creation from industrial by-products.

Opening a session of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) as its Co-Chair, Yadav said the roundtable was taking place at a decisive moment in the global climate transition.

“This roundtable is happening at a critical time as the world marks 10 years of the Paris Agreement. We now have to move from goal setting to implementation,” he said.

He informed that since its launch, LeadIT has grown to 18 member countries and 27 companies, elevating industrial transition on the global climate agenda, supporting transition roadmaps, improving transparency in decarbonisation efforts and building platforms for knowledge exchange.

“Today, we are pleased to welcome SKF as the newest member of the platform. Technology sharing will remain central to achieving global sustainable development goals,” he said.

Yadav urged countries, industries and international partners to intensify cooperation and invited them to join LeadIT in accelerating industrial transition. “Collective efforts will help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and create a sustainable future for generations to come,” he added.

The minister noted that progress has been made under the Industry Transition Platform (ITP), set up through joint funding from India and Sweden.

He said 18 industries and research institutions from India and Sweden will soon initiate projects involving value creation from industrial by-products and gases, carbon capture and utilisation, artificial intelligence for process optimisation, electrification and hydrogen-based industrial heating.

"The LeadIT facilitated cooperation between Tata Motors and Volvo Group to decarbonise heavy-duty transport. This partnership illustrates how shared ambition can translate into collective action. Such collaborations are creating pathways for global industrial transformation," Yadav said.

Describing LeadIT as one of the most meaningful global collaborations on low-carbon industrial pathways, he said the platform, launched by India and Sweden in 2019, unites governments, industries and partners working to build competitive, low-emission industrial value chains.

He reiterated India’s commitment to collaborative, technology-driven and sustainable industrial transition under the Paris Agreement. Emphasising India’s balanced approach to growth and sustainability, he said the country has managed economic expansion while reducing emissions.

"India as the fourth largest economy and the fastest growing major economy has been successful in decoupling its growth from emissions. India reduced its emission intensity of GDP by 36 per cent between 2005 and 2020, demonstrating the country's commitment to harmonising development with environmental sustainability," the minister said.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries are attending COP30 in Belem, in Brazil’s Amazon region, from November 10 to 21. PTI TR OZ OZ OZ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)