Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that "it is necessary to complete the defeat of the enemy in Gaza" to free the remaining hostages and to ensure "Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel".

Reports from Israeli media suggest that Netanyahu is scheduled to meet the Chief of Staff and Defence Minister later Tuesday in Jerusalem. They are likely to hold discussions potentially focusing on ordering a full military occupation of the Palestinian territory, news agency AFP reported.

While the timing of the meeting remains unconfirmed, public broadcaster Kan reported, "Netanyahu wants the Israeli army to conquer the entire Gaza Strip."

Netanyahu announced on Monday that he would convene a cabinet meeting later this week to approve new operational directives. As per Kan, "several cabinet members who spoke with the prime minister confirmed that he has decided to extend the fight to areas where hostages might be held."

The daily Maariv echoed this sentiment, stating, "The die is cast. We're en route for the total conquest of Gaza."

However, major media outlets like Channel 12 have raised doubts about whether the reported plans to expand military operations are merely a strategic move aimed at influencing negotiations. They also speculate on whether Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir might oppose the initiative, AFP reported.

In a post on X, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote: "The Chief of Staff is required to express his professional opinion clearly and unequivocally to the political leadership. I am convinced that he will do so."

Though no official confirmation has been given regarding a comprehensive reconquest plan, it has already sparked a sharp reaction from the Palestinian Authority and Hamas's government in Gaza, both firmly maintaining their stance on ceasefire negotiations.

Senior Hamas official Husam Badran told AFP, "The ball is in the hands of... (Israel) and the Americans," adding that the militant group seeks to "end the war and the famine."

The conflict, now stretching beyond 22 months since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks that killed 1,219 Israelis and resulted in hundreds taken captive, has left large parts of Gaza devastated. According to figures from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, over 60,933 Palestinians have been killed, while humanitarian organisations warn of a worsening famine threatening the territory's 2.4 million inhabitants.

Prime Minister Netanyahu faces pressure from several fronts. At home, families of the 49 remaining hostages are demanding a ceasefire to bring their loved ones back home. Humanitarians across the globe are urging for a truce to allow food aid into Gaza, and some European capitals are moving towards recognising Palestinian statehood despite opposition from the US and Israel.

Netanyahu’s far-right coalition allies are advocating leveraging the war to reoccupy Gaza and increase control over the West Bank. Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Saar, in New York, is participating in efforts to organise a UN Security Council meeting focused on the hostages’ plight.