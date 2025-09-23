Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldFrance Recognises Palestine At UN Summit: 'The Time Has Come'

France Recognises Palestine At UN Summit: 'The Time Has Come'

Following France’s recognition, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal confirmed support for Palestinian statehood. S

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

French President Emmanuel Macron formally recognised the State of Palestine during a UN summit, prompting similar announcements from a number of Western nations. The gesture is largely symbolic but adds momentum to discussions surrounding a two-state solution amid ongoing conflict in Gaza and the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Emmanuel Macron said, "The time has come. This is why, true to the historic commitment of my country to the Middle East, for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, I declare that France recognises today, the state of Palestine."

 

ALSO READ: India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row

Following France’s recognition, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal confirmed support for Palestinian statehood. Smaller European countries, including Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco, also issued statements recognising Palestine. Notably, Germany, Italy, and Japan have not extended recognition, highlighting continued divisions within the international community.

The summit, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, precedes the UN General Assembly session beginning September 23. Of the 193 UN member states, roughly 150 officially recognise Palestine, and additional announcements are expected in the coming days.

Plans for an embassy would depend on the resolution of the hostage situation following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israel has formally objected to the recognitions. Certain members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have proposed annexing sections of the West Bank, which would affect the potential establishment of a Palestinian state.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
Palestine France UK UN
