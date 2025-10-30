Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldFlorida Blocks H-1B Hiring In Universities, Pushes For American-First Recruitment

Florida Blocks H-1B Hiring In Universities, Pushes For American-First Recruitment

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has banned state universities from hiring foreign workers on H-1B visas, directing them to prioritise American citizens and local graduates for all positions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 07:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that state universities will no longer be allowed to hire foreign workers on H-1B visas. He said universities should give preference to American citizens and local graduates for all taxpayer-funded jobs.

The decision has stirred debate across Florida’s higher education system, with DeSantis arguing that universities have been “importing foreign workers” instead of employing qualified Americans. “We will not tolerate H-1B abuse in Florida institutions,” he said. “That is why I have directed the Florida Board of Governors to end this practice immediately.”

The governor’s order follows audits which, according to his office, revealed that several state universities had hired individuals from China and other countries for roles such as professors and policy speakers.

“Why do we need to bring someone from China to talk about public policy?” DeSantis asked during his announcement. “We can do it with Florida residents or Americans. If we cannot, then we need to take a serious look at what is going on.”

He later reinforced his position on social media, writing: “Universities across the country are importing foreign workers on H-1B visas instead of hiring Americans who are qualified and available. Florida leads the nation in higher education, and our graduates deserve those opportunities.”

DeSantis added that if institutions are struggling to find suitable American citizens for their job openings, “they should examine their academic programmes to understand why they are not producing graduates capable of filling these positions.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will work with federal authorities and the State University System to ensure compliance with the new directive. The administration also announced that millions of dollars in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) grants will be redirected or cancelled, claiming that such programmes have diverted funds from core educational priorities.

The statement noted that universities are exempt from federal H-1B visa caps, allowing them to hire foreign workers year-round, a loophole DeSantis says has been exploited. “H-1B visas were intended for specialised roles, but too often they are used for jobs that qualified Americans could easily do,” the statement said.

DeSantis listed several examples of H-1B appointments, including assistant professors, computer application coordinators and even an assistant swim coach from Spain.

“Especially when we are seeing layoffs at companies like Amazon and UPS,” he said, “we must make sure Floridians are first in line for job opportunities.”

He concluded by reaffirming his administration’s stance: “Florida’s universities are funded by taxpayers. They should serve the American workforce, not be used to import cheap foreign labour.”

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ron DeSantis State Universities Florida H-1B Ban American Workers Hire Americans First
Read more
