Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldFBI Director Kash Patel Fires Trainee Over Pride Flag Display At Workplace

FBI Director Kash Patel Fires Trainee Over Pride Flag Display At Workplace

Patel’s letter cited the agent’s probationary status in justifying the firing, and invoked Article II powers under President Donald Trump as legal grounding for the dismissal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

FBI Director Kash Patel dismissed a trainee agent on October 1, 2025, reportedly for placing a Pride flag at his desk during a previous assignment, sources say.

The dismissal letter, obtained by MSNBC and cited by CNN, criticized the agent for “poor judgment” and an “inappropriate display of political signage.” While the letter did not explicitly mention the Pride flag, sources indicate that this was the primary reason for the termination.

Prior to his training at Quantico, Virginia, the agent had served as an FBI support specialist in Los Angeles. During this time, he worked as a diversity program coordinator and displayed a Pride flag at his desk.

Patel's letter cited the agent’s probationary status as a justification for the firing and invoked Article II powers under President Donald Trump as legal grounding for the dismissal. This legal basis has been cited in other recent dismissals at the Department of Justice and FBI.

Veteran agents familiar with FBI norms told CNN that such displays of Pride flags have not historically violated bureau policy.

This move follows a recent wave of firings under Patel’s leadership, including terminations related to agents who had knelt during the 2020 protests. Several of those cases are now drawing legal scrutiny over alleged political motivations in personnel decisions.

The firing has sparked debate about workplace rights and diversity representation within federal agencies, with LGBTQ+ advocacy groups expressing concern over the precedent this sets for other probationary agents. Critics argue that such actions may undermine efforts to promote inclusion in government workplaces, while supporters insist it reflects adherence to strict internal protocols.

Also read
Published at : 04 Oct 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
FBI LGBTQ LGBTQ+ Kash Patel Pride Flag
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
Cricket
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
World
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget