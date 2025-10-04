FBI Director Kash Patel Fires Trainee Over Pride Flag Display At Workplace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





FBI Director Kash Patel dismissed a trainee agent on October 1, 2025, reportedly for placing a Pride flag at his desk during a previous assignment, sources say.

The dismissal letter, obtained by MSNBC and cited by CNN, criticized the agent for “poor judgment” and an “inappropriate display of political signage.” While the letter did not explicitly mention the Pride flag, sources indicate that this was the primary reason for the termination.

Prior to his training at Quantico, Virginia, the agent had served as an FBI support specialist in Los Angeles. During this time, he worked as a diversity program coordinator and displayed a Pride flag at his desk.

Patel's letter cited the agent’s probationary status as a justification for the firing and invoked Article II powers under President Donald Trump as legal grounding for the dismissal. This legal basis has been cited in other recent dismissals at the Department of Justice and FBI.

Veteran agents familiar with FBI norms told CNN that such displays of Pride flags have not historically violated bureau policy.

This move follows a recent wave of firings under Patel’s leadership, including terminations related to agents who had knelt during the 2020 protests. Several of those cases are now drawing legal scrutiny over alleged political motivations in personnel decisions.

The firing has sparked debate about workplace rights and diversity representation within federal agencies, with LGBTQ+ advocacy groups expressing concern over the precedent this sets for other probationary agents. Critics argue that such actions may undermine efforts to promote inclusion in government workplaces, while supporters insist it reflects adherence to strict internal protocols.