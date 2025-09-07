Ex-Astronomer HR Kristin Cabot Files For Divorce 1 Month After Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

Former Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot has filed for divorce from her second husband, Andrew Cabot, less than a month after the Coldplay kiss cam scandal in Boston.

According to a report by Daily Mail, court documents showed Kristin filed a divorce petition at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13.

Kristin, who previously served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Astronomer, became the center of a controversy in July after being spotted on the stadium big screen with the company’s then-CEO Andy Byron.

The two were seen embracing during the band’s performance, attempting to shift out of camera view after realising they had been caught. The footage quickly went viral, fueling rumors of an affair and drawing public scrutiny.

It was later revealed that Kristin was married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum and a descendant of one of Boston’s historic “Brahmin” families.

Andrew Cabot's Ex-Wife Says Kristin Not 'Wife Material'

For Andrew’s ex-wife Julia, the split was hardly surprising. Julia was married to Andrew for four years until they split in 2018. Julia told the Daily Mail she texted Andrew soon after the Kiss Cam clip made headlines.

She said that Andrew told her that "Her (Kristin's) life is nothing to do with me," adding that they were already planning to separate.

Julia didn’t hold back in her remarks, describing Andrew as someone who “only cares about money” while labeling him as not “husband material.” She extended the critique to Kristin as well, remarking, “But she doesn’t seem like wife material either.”

“He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money,” she said.

“But she doesn’t seem like wife material either,” she added of Kristin, 52, who was spotted not wearing her wedding ring in July.

According to Julia, Andrew wasn’t deeply affected by the scandal, though she believes the attention embarrassed him. “Personally, I don’t think his feelings are hurt. He’s probably embarrassed, if anything. He’s not a nice person. Now something not nice happened to him,” she told Daily Mail.



“That’s why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get,” she said.

Records show Kristin and Andrew shared a Rye, New Hampshire, residence as early as 2023. Earlier this year, in February, the couple jointly purchased a $2.2 million coastal New Englander-style home with four bedrooms near the Atlantic coast, The Post reported.

Kristin, 52, had reportedly been seen without her wedding ring in July, just prior to filing for divorce. The separation marks her second divorce, following her split from Kenneth Thornby in 2018, which was finalized in 2022. For Andrew, this will be his third divorce.