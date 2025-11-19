Musk Seen At White House For First Time After Public Spat With Trump

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk was seen at a White House dinner on Tuesday night, where President Donald Trump hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Musk’s presence has drawn attention as a possible sign of improving ties after a period of friction between him and the US President.

“We have the biggest business leaders in the world,” President Trump said at the event, which comes as the Saudi de facto ruler seeks to repair his global image and strengthen relations with Washington.

First Public Visit Since Breakdown in Relations

Musk’s attendance marks his first public visit to the White House since his dispute with President Trump escalated in June. The clash began when Congress started work on the “Big Beautiful Bill”, a major fiscal package central to Trump’s domestic agenda.

The Tesla chief openly criticised the bill and warned about its effect on the national debt. After the legislation passed in July, Musk floated the idea of launching a third party, the “America Party”. The concept, however, did not progress, and Musk has recently softened his public criticism of the administration.

Tense Relationship Shows Signs of Thawing

Since their rift, Musk and Trump have seldom appeared together in public. The last time the two were seen interacting was in September, when they shook hands at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Tuesday’s dinner marks their first known convergence in months, prompting renewed scrutiny of their evolving relationship.