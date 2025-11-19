Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Quiet, Piggy’: Furious Donald Trump Snaps At Woman Reporter Over Epstein Files Question | Video

‘Quiet, Piggy’: Furious Donald Trump Snaps At Woman Reporter Over Epstein Files Question | Video

Donald Trump sparked backlash after telling a female reporter “Quiet, piggy” when she questioned him about the Epstein files, later clashing with another journalist.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump launched fresh attacks on two prominent female journalists this week, escalating tensions with the White House press corps and reigniting criticism over his treatment of reporters.

The latest flashpoint came on Tuesday during a high-profile Oval Office meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. As ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce pressed Trump on potential conflicts of interest involving his family business and its dealings with Saudi partners, the president abruptly cut her off.

“ABC fake news. One of the worst in the business,” he snapped, before insisting he had “nothing to do” with the Trump Organisation, now run by his two eldest sons. The company had just announced a new resort deal in the Maldives with a Saudi developer a day earlier.

Bruce also directed a pointed question at the crown prince, asking why Americans should trust him given US intelligence findings that he approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump intervened sharply, telling her she was embarrassing the visiting leader. Moments later, he went further, calling her a “terrible reporter” with a bad attitude and accusing ABC of spreading a “hoax.” He then urged the head of the US broadcast regulator to “look at” ABC’s licence before declaring, “No more questions from you.”

A Separate Clash Comes to Light

Tuesday’s confrontation followed a previously unseen exchange on Air Force One days earlier, when Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey questioned Trump about the forthcoming release of files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Congress had just voted overwhelmingly to make the records public.

Lucey asked why Trump seemed concerned about the documents if, as he claimed, they contained nothing incriminating. The question triggered an unusually personal response.

“Quiet. Quiet, piggy,” Trump said, pointing directly at her.

The remark surfaced only when a video clip began circulating on social media on Tuesday, drawing swift condemnation from journalists across major outlets. CNN’s Jake Tapper labelled the comment “disgusting and completely unacceptable,” while Bloomberg defended its reporter, saying its journalists “perform a vital public service, asking questions without fear or favour.”

Pattern of Insults Towards Women Reporters

The “piggy” remark adds to a long history of Trump targeting female journalists and public figures with similar language. He famously called 1996 Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado “Miss Piggy” and criticised her weight while he owned the pageant. In 2018, a Trump administration official referred to veteran White House correspondent April Ryan with the same insult, later issuing an apology. Trump himself had dismissed Ryan as a “loser” that same year.

Tensions Rise as Epstein Files Near Release

Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, continues to be a politically charged topic. When Bruce asked Trump about the case on Tuesday, he doubled down on his anger. “It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude,” he said. “I think you are a terrible reporter.”

He repeated his claim that he had “nothing to do” with Epstein and described the scandal as a fabricated narrative, accusing ABC of helping to perpetuate it.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Epstein Files Quiet Piggy Female Reporter Donald Trump Outburst
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
News
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
News
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Crime
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget