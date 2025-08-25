Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump To Meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un? US President Hints Towards Renewed Talks

Trump To Meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un? US President Hints Towards Renewed Talks

During South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's White House visit, Donald Trump expressed willingness to meet Kim Jong Un "at some point".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump said Monday he was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “at some point,” even as he launched fresh criticism at South Korea during the first White House visit of President Lee Jae Myung.

“Someday I’ll see him,” Trump told reporters when asked about the prospect of another summit with Kim. “We will meet at some point,” he added, according to AFP.

A Tense Start to Lee’s Visit

Lee, who took office in June after a snap election following the impeachment and removal of Yoon Suk Yeol, arrived in Washington for high-stakes talks overshadowed by Trump’s remarks. Ahead of the meeting, Trump accused Seoul of mishandling investigations into his conservative predecessor’s failed attempt to impose martial law last December.

Despite the tense backdrop, Trump welcomed Lee into the Oval Office and said he was open to renegotiating aspects of the U.S.–South Korea trade deal while also signalling possible engagement with Pyongyang, Reuters reported.

Lee struck a conciliatory tone, praising Trump and expressing hope that Washington would re-engage with North Korea.

Trade, Security, and Old Tensions

South Korea’s economy remains closely tied to the United States, which provides military support and nuclear deterrence on the Korean peninsula. Trump has repeatedly accused Seoul of exploiting U.S. protection, once calling the country a “money machine.”

During Trump’s first term, his relationship with Kim Jong Un swung between hostility and personal diplomacy. After trading threats and insults over Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, the two leaders met three times. 

The first-ever US-North Korea summit was held in Singapore in June 2018. The two leaders then met for a second time in Hanoi in February 2019, and the last meeting took place at the Korean Demilitarised Zone in June 2019, where Trump briefly stepped into North Korean territory. 

At the height of their unusual diplomacy, Trump even joked that he and Kim had “fallen in love” after exchanging letters, highlighting the unpredictable nature of their relationship.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
North Korea Kim Jong-Un Donald Trump South KOrea
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Makes This Promise As 50% US Tariff Deadline Nears: 'No Matter How Much Pressure...'
PM Modi Makes This Promise As 50% US Tariff Deadline Nears
Cities
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
India
Row Over PM Modi's Degree: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order On Details
Row Over PM Modi's Degree: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order On Details
India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget