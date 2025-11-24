Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH: Ronaldo Turns Back The Clock With Incredible Bicycle Kick Goal

Al Nassr defeated Al Khaleej 4-1 in their Saudi Pro League fixture, a win capped off with a stunning bicycle kick from Cristiano Ronaldo that stole all the spotlight.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Cristiano Ronaldo may have 40-years old but he still turns back the clock to his younger days from time-to-time. 

Last night was the latest iteration of this occurence when the Portuguese star scored with a stunning bicycle kick for Al Nassr against Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League. Check it out:

The goal came in the dying minutes of the game, at the 90+6 minutes mark, at which point Al Nassr were already leading by 3-1. His athletic finish turned the scoreline 4-1, wrapping up the fixture on a remarkable note.

Al Nassr Defeat Al Khaleej 4-1

Joao Felix, Ronaldo's compatriot, opened the scoring for the club at the 39th minute mark, with Wesley adding to the score on the 42nd minute mark.

Murad Al-Hawsawi would pull one back for Al Khaleej in the second half at 47 minutes, and things would stay like that four a while.

Then at the 77th minute mark, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane seemingly sealed the tie with a goal,making the scoreline 3-1. 

The match would enter extra time, and a significant one at that. Interestingly, this turned out to be where a lot of action would take place as Al Khaleej's Dimitrios Kourbelis was sent off at 90+1, and then Cristinao Ronaldo would cap off Al Nassr's victory with a bicycle kick at 90+6 minutes.

How Many Goals Has Ronaldo Scored?

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored a whopping 955 goals for club and country throughout his career, reaching this milestone 1,299 matches.

His eternal rival, Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has scored 896 goals so far, but remarkably in 1,135 matches for club and country combined.

Argentina and Portugal, both, have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, setting both football icons up for the 6th consecutive appearance at the coveted tournament.

 

 

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
