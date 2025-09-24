U.S. President Donald Trump used his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly to boast of achievements he said were accomplished within just seven months in office. Speaking to world leaders, Trump declared that he had managed to end what he called "seven unendable wars," conflicts that, according to him, had stretched on for decades and claimed countless lives.

"In just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars," Trump said. "They said they were impossible to end. Some dragged on for 31 years, one for 36 years. I ended them all."

Conflicts Trump Claimed To Have Resolved

The president went on to name several conflicts he said he brought to a close. These included disputes involving Cambodia and Thailand, Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Trump, who has openly expressed his desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize, once again highlighted what he insists was his personal role in brokering peace between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

India Rejects Trump’s Claim Of Mediation

Despite Trump’s repeated assertions, India has consistently denied any third-party involvement in its dialogue with Pakistan. New Delhi maintains that the May ceasefire agreement was negotiated directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries’ militaries.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar recently echoed India’s position during an interview with Al Jazeera, acknowledging that while Islamabad does not oppose outside involvement, "India never agreed to any third-party mediation." He emphasized that New Delhi has always insisted that disputes with Pakistan remain a bilateral matter.

Trump first announced the so-called breakthrough on May 10, posting on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire following talks "mediated by Washington." Since then, he has repeatedly referred to this claim in public speeches, including his latest remarks at the UN.

Trump’s Swipe At The United Nations

In addition to touting his foreign policy record, Trump took aim at the United Nations itself. He criticized the body for failing to take the lead in peace negotiations, saying, "It’s too bad I had to do these things instead of the UN doing them. Sadly, the UN did not even try to help in any of them."

The president claimed he had to personally deal with leaders of the countries involved in these conflicts without so much as a phone call of support from the UN.

Adding a personal anecdote, Trump joked about two mishaps at the UN headquarters: an escalator that stopped suddenly as he and Melania Trump were stepping on, and a teleprompter that failed just as he began his address. "If the First Lady wasn’t in such great shape, she might have fallen," he quipped, before adding that he delivered the speech from paper instead.