Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'I Ended 7 Unendable Wars': Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict At UN Assembly

'I Ended 7 Unendable Wars': Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict At UN Assembly

Donald Trump told the UN he ended seven wars in seven months and repeated his claim of mediating an India Pakistan truce.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

U.S. President Donald Trump used his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly to boast of achievements he said were accomplished within just seven months in office. Speaking to world leaders, Trump declared that he had managed to end what he called "seven unendable wars," conflicts that, according to him, had stretched on for decades and claimed countless lives.

"In just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars," Trump said. "They said they were impossible to end. Some dragged on for 31 years, one for 36 years. I ended them all."

Conflicts Trump Claimed To Have Resolved

The president went on to name several conflicts he said he brought to a close. These included disputes involving Cambodia and Thailand, Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Trump, who has openly expressed his desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize, once again highlighted what he insists was his personal role in brokering peace between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

India Rejects Trump’s Claim Of Mediation

Despite Trump’s repeated assertions, India has consistently denied any third-party involvement in its dialogue with Pakistan. New Delhi maintains that the May ceasefire agreement was negotiated directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries’ militaries.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar recently echoed India’s position during an interview with Al Jazeera, acknowledging that while Islamabad does not oppose outside involvement, "India never agreed to any third-party mediation." He emphasized that New Delhi has always insisted that disputes with Pakistan remain a bilateral matter.

Trump first announced the so-called breakthrough on May 10, posting on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire following talks "mediated by Washington." Since then, he has repeatedly referred to this claim in public speeches, including his latest remarks at the UN.

Trump’s Swipe At The United Nations

In addition to touting his foreign policy record, Trump took aim at the United Nations itself. He criticized the body for failing to take the lead in peace negotiations, saying, "It’s too bad I had to do these things instead of the UN doing them. Sadly, the UN did not even try to help in any of them."

The president claimed he had to personally deal with leaders of the countries involved in these conflicts without so much as a phone call of support from the UN.

Adding a personal anecdote, Trump joked about two mishaps at the UN headquarters: an escalator that stopped suddenly as he and Melania Trump were stepping on, and a teleprompter that failed just as he began his address. "If the First Lady wasn’t in such great shape, she might have fallen," he quipped, before adding that he delivered the speech from paper instead.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump India Pakistan Truce Trump UN Address Trump UN Speech Trump Claims Ending Seven Wars
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
World
Zelenskyy Urges China To Pressure Russia To End Ukraine War, Slams Beijing's Silence
Zelenskyy Urges China To Pressure Russia To End Ukraine War, Slams Beijing's Silence
World
Trump Administration Eyes Big Changes To H-1B Lottery, Fresh Plan Favors Top-Paying Jobs — Details
Trump Administration Eyes Big Changes To H-1B Lottery, Fresh Plan Favors Top-Paying Jobs
Cities
Kolkata Flood: Heavy Rains Kill 10, Durga Puja Preparations Hit, BJP Slams ‘Tragic Reality Of Mamata’s Promise’
Kolkata Flood: Heavy Rains Kill 10, Durga Puja Preparations Hit, BJP Slams ‘Tragic Reality Of Mamata’s Promise’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget