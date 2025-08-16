Devotees Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami At ISKCON Temple In Dhaka With Three-Day Festivities

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 16 (ANI): Devotees take darshan of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha at the ISKCON temple in Dhaka, Bangladesg as ISKCON has begun the three-day celebration amidst Krishna Janmashtami.

The celebrations marks one of the most important religious events for the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, told ANI. "... Tomorrow is the appearance day of Lord Krishna... Throughout the day, programs are held on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, including kirtan. In the evening, there will be the bathing ceremony...We have a three-day program, and many people will attend it...The government is taking the best security measures. We had a meeting with the police... They have ensured that nothing will happen this time..."

Extending greetings to the Hindu community, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus underscored the spiritual and cultural significance of the festival. "The birth anniversary of the divine incarnation of Lord Krishna, Shubh Janmashtami, is one of the main religious festivals of the Hindu community. Lord Krishna preached the message of justice, humanity and peace throughout his life to establish equality and peace in the society," Yunus said.

He further emphasized communal harmony, adding, "Since ancient times, the people of this country have been practicing their respective religion while maintaining communal harmony. Let us, through the collective efforts of all, build a new Bangladesh free from discrimination, full of communal harmony."

Devotees are flocking to ISKCON's central temple in Swamibagh, Dhaka, to participate in various phases of the festival, which include pujas, kirtans, aartis, the Mahabhishek ceremony, discussion meetings, cultural programmes, Kirtan Mela, and religious plays. The temple also hosts a fair, where devotees buy sweets and gifts to mark the occasion.

Commenting on the spiritual essence of the festival, Das Brahmachari said, "May Lord Krishna bless who are righteous and may He change the mindset of those who are evil and turn them into good people. I pray that as many people as there are in the world, everyone will be happy. We have bathing programs - water to Krishna, religious meetings, Kirtans. So many people will attend."

He also reflected on past challenges, saying, "Sometimes, there were attacks on Hindus and Hindu temples in Bangladesh. We have helped the victims' families. We are going to village to village, city to city, giving assurance. We will not leave Bangladesh. Bangladesh is our birthplace. We are giving assurance to the Hindu communities."

