Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDevotees Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami At ISKCON Temple In Dhaka With Three-Day Festivities

Devotees Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami At ISKCON Temple In Dhaka With Three-Day Festivities

ISKCON Dhaka begins three-day Krishna Janmashtami celebrations with pujas, kirtans and cultural events. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus stresses communal harmony and extends greetings to Hindu community.

By : ANI | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 16 (ANI): Devotees take darshan of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha at the ISKCON temple in Dhaka, Bangladesg as ISKCON has begun the three-day celebration amidst Krishna Janmashtami.

The celebrations marks one of the most important religious events for the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, told ANI. "... Tomorrow is the appearance day of Lord Krishna... Throughout the day, programs are held on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, including kirtan. In the evening, there will be the bathing ceremony...We have a three-day program, and many people will attend it...The government is taking the best security measures. We had a meeting with the police... They have ensured that nothing will happen this time..."

Extending greetings to the Hindu community, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus underscored the spiritual and cultural significance of the festival. "The birth anniversary of the divine incarnation of Lord Krishna, Shubh Janmashtami, is one of the main religious festivals of the Hindu community. Lord Krishna preached the message of justice, humanity and peace throughout his life to establish equality and peace in the society," Yunus said.

He further emphasized communal harmony, adding, "Since ancient times, the people of this country have been practicing their respective religion while maintaining communal harmony. Let us, through the collective efforts of all, build a new Bangladesh free from discrimination, full of communal harmony."

Devotees are flocking to ISKCON's central temple in Swamibagh, Dhaka, to participate in various phases of the festival, which include pujas, kirtans, aartis, the Mahabhishek ceremony, discussion meetings, cultural programmes, Kirtan Mela, and religious plays. The temple also hosts a fair, where devotees buy sweets and gifts to mark the occasion.

Commenting on the spiritual essence of the festival, Das Brahmachari said, "May Lord Krishna bless who are righteous and may He change the mindset of those who are evil and turn them into good people. I pray that as many people as there are in the world, everyone will be happy. We have bathing programs - water to Krishna, religious meetings, Kirtans. So many people will attend."

He also reflected on past challenges, saying, "Sometimes, there were attacks on Hindus and Hindu temples in Bangladesh. We have helped the victims' families. We are going to village to village, city to city, giving assurance. We will not leave Bangladesh. Bangladesh is our birthplace. We are giving assurance to the Hindu communities." 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janmashtami Celebrations ISKCON Bangladesh Dhaka ISKCON Krishna Janmashtami Dhaka
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
World
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget